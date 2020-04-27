The Santa Fe County Housing Authority is expected to continue to halt evictions and waive fees for tenants who can't pay their rent due to the COVID-19 crisis.
The Housing Authority board meets Tuesday, and according to documents filed for the meeting, the agency will recommend following the state Supreme Court's order to stop evictions and postpone fee collection at a time the local and national economy is at a standstill due to the crisis.
Also, the board is expected to vote on a measure to increase the Housing Authority's budget to help pay rents for low-income housing voucher holders. Santa Fe County commissioners recently agreed to the $64,000 ask, with the funding coming from U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The money will go toward helping families whose head of household is disabled and under 65 years old.
The county's Housing Authority is one of Santa Fe's biggest landlords for low-income residents. The authority manages 198 households in public housing and 307 people in federal housing voucher programs. The board, which oversees the agency, is made up of all five county commissioners and two at-large members from the community.
