Santa Fe County recorded 133 additional infections of the novel coronavirus Friday, topping its all-time high for new cases on a day when Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced she would impose another statewide shutdown.
Health officials reported 1,237 new infections statewide and 22 more deaths related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
New Mexico has recorded 62,006 confirmed cases and 1,198 deaths since the pandemic began.
The state said 455 people were hospitalized Friday with COVID-19.
Santa Fe County's previous one-day high was 132 cases recorded Thursday.
Doña Ana County had seven additional deaths, while Bernalillo County added six.
Cibola County recorded three more deaths, Eddy and Otero counties both had two, and Chaves and Socorro counties both had one.
Bernalillo County had 319 new cases of the novel coronavirus, while Doña Ana County added 222, Chaves County recorded 109 and Sandoval County logged 84.
The state said 1,348,194 people have been tested for the virus and 24,449 people had recovered.
