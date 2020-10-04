Health officials in New Mexico reported 189 new cases of the coronavirus Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 30,477 since the pandemic began.
Santa Fe County had 21 new infections, its highest one-day total since July 15, when it recorded 29.
The Department of Health also reported two more deaths, in Doña Ana and San Juan counties, to increase the statewide toll to 892.
On Sunday, 91 people in New Mexico were hospitalized for COVID-19.
Overall, 17,270 residents have recovered from the illness.
