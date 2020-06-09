While COVID-19 has forced the cancellation of several big events this summer, the Santa Fe County Fair won’t be among them.
The fair will take place in August, as usual, but the throngs of people who usually attend it won’t be there to see it in person.
This year’s fair will be closed to the public, and some activities and exhibits will be canceled, but the board that oversees the fair has devised a plan that will allow youth to show and sell their animals and display their projects.
“I know it’s a much different fair — quote unquote fair — than we’ve seen in the past,” Anna War, director of the county’s Senior and Community Relations Division, told county commissioners Tuesday. “But given the current pandemic, it would give the kids a way to finish off the projects that they’ve started, and I think that right now is what’s really important to the board.”
County commissioners accepted a series of recommendations from the Santa Fe County Fair Board that will allow the event to continue in a different form.
The fair normally includes myriad activities that are open to the public, from livestock shows and a live auction to exhibits and a watermelon-eating contest.
“Given the current pandemic and the public health order, we knew that was not possible,” War told county commissioners.
Among the changes: No animals will be housed on the fairgrounds, and camping will be prohibited.
“Normally our 4-H families come from all parts of the county, a lot of them from the Edgewood area, and they normally bring their animals, and their animals are housed on-site for the week,” War said. “None of that would be allowed.”
Instead, animals will be transported in and out for the livestock shows.
The fair board is recommending virtual shows for rabbits and poultry, War said.
“This is due to a current disease with rabbits and the small animal barn being unavailable for use,” she wrote in a memo to county commissioners. “In addition, rabbit and poultry judging does not require the judge to touch the animals.”
War said the fair board is making plans for a virtual auction and recommends canceling the round robin and showmanship competition, which would require participants to bring their animals back to the fairgrounds.
Indoor exhibits by 4-H participants would still be judged, but edible exhibits, such as cakes and pies, wouldn’t be tasted by judges, she said.
“It would all be based on the appearance,” War said.
A horse show scheduled Aug. 2 is poised to go forward as planned, but it also will be closed to the public.
“The [fair] board feels that there is enough room at that facility to social distance judges, participants and parents,” War wrote in the memo to county commissioners.
So mass protests are allowed and encouraged, hundreds marching and gathering against public health orders for weeks, bu the public is not allowed at this??? Where are the government's priorities and logic??
Can it really be called a fair if it's closed to the public? It seems to resemble more of an online auction.
Yawn
