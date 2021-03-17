Santa Fe County is estimated to receive $29 million in federal coronavirus relief funding, a spokeswoman said Wednesday.
President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan last week, approving $1.9 trillion in stimulus funds for individuals and cash-strapped businesses, states and municipalities. About $130 billion out of $350 billion for state, local and tribal governments will be disbursed directly to those entities.
The county is expected to spend the new round of federal funds similar to the way it used its CARES Act distribution, which was heavily focused on direct assistance for businesses and residents, Deputy County Manager Elias Bernardino said Wednesday. The county is still waiting for guidance from the U.S. Treasury Department, he added.
“During the budget process, we are identifying some projects we can invest in our county now,” Bernardino said. “Some of that can be funded through this stimulus package, but our perspective is that we want to utilize those funds to invest in our county for our residents.”
The Treasury Department has not released guidance on whether the stimulus funds will be strapped with similar requirements to the CARES Act disbursement in September.
Last year, the county was allocated $10.5 million from a $100 million pool of funds made available by the state, while the city of Santa Fe received $17.5 million from the disbursement. States and municipalities were given until December to disperse all of their funds.
From his understanding, Bernardino said, the Biden stimulus package will not have a less rigid deadline.
The county already has a framework for getting assistance into the hands of residents and businesses, namely through its CONNECT program, a joint city-county direct assistance program, he said.
“Our staff is ready,” Bernardino said. “We already have a process and a system to be able to help our community, so it shouldn’t take us that long.”
On Monday, the city of Santa Fe announced it was estimated to receive $15.4 million from the relief package.
