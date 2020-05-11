The Santa Fe County Commission on Tuesday will revisit controversial plans for a proposed Dollar General store on U.S. 285 near Eldorado.
The five-member board will meet Tuesday to hear proposals from the developer, with at least 60 people scheduled to participate in public comment remotely, Santa Fe County spokeswoman Carmelina Hart said.
The fight over a dollar store has been contentious, with two county bodies giving opposite rulings last year.
In October, the county land use administrator approved Texas general contractor Pedigo Construction's plan and permit for a store. Just a month later, the county's Planning Commission unanimously voted to uphold an appeal by scores of residents opposing the chain.
While the County Commission has the final say, Tuesday's meeting may not be the end of the matter. Hart said commissioners have no timeline for issuing their decision and have a lot of options for action after hearing the presentation.
"They can table it, they can ask for an executive session, they can ask the staff to look into more issues, they could set a date to issue a final ruling at another time," Hart said.
The hearing is required by law to start after 5 p.m. but could be pushed back depending on the length of the commission meeting. Two other items related to the development were tabled, but Hart said she already expects at least three hours of public comment.
"We're taking requests to speak even during the meeting," Hart said. Due to Gov. Michelle Lujan's public health order, the meeting will be held remotely.
The store would be part of the first phase of a mixed-use development called Cimarron Village.
Landowner Joe Miller has tried for many years to get county approval of a master plan for his property but has run into opposition.
The 285 South Sustainability Alliance, which describes itself as "active, environmentally concerned citizens formed in response to concerns about water security, unsustainable development and our quality of life," sent out emails this week, encouraging public comment participation. Kathryn Toll, a member of the alliance, wrote in an email to people in Eldorado and the surrounding area that approval could hurt local businesses.
Destiny Allison, a local business owner in Eldorado, said a Dollar Store would threaten local businesses and said the community has worked to prevent big-box stores.
“I’m deeply concerned Dollar General will kill our local John Brooks Grocery store and other local businesses,” Allison said.
