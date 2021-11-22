Santa Fe County reported 242 COVID-19 cases over the past three days — an average of just over 80 per day, according to the state Department of Health.
The rising case count in the county was part of a statewide report that included 3,658 new cases and 14 more deaths.
Bernalillo County had 993 cases Saturday, Sunday and Monday, with 737 in Doña Ana County.
Other counties in triple-figures besides Santa Fe were: McKinley (130), Otero (105), Sandoval (246) and Valencia (153).
Those who died ranged in age from their 40s to their 90s and included six victims from Bernalillo County and two from Valencia County.
Since the first cases appeared in New Mexico in March 2020, 5,277 people have died.
The state's positivity rate has dipped a bit in the past few days, down to 12 percent. It was at 12.4 percent at one point last week.
The state Department of Health said 559 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Mexico.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Isn't it amazing the ABQ TV stations are hyping new testing sites opening and so many people at them and how wonderful that is, while people still refuse to spend a few minutes to get vaccinated? Something wrong with people in this state, and the news media.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.