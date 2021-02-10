Santa Fe County has slowed its spread of the novel coronavirus enough to be upgraded Wednesday to the state's yellow status, which comes with less stringent COVID-19 restrictions.
The county has reduced its test positivity rate to 4.2 percent, putting it below the state's 5 percent threshold, Department of Health data show. However, its average caseload is at 20 per 100,000 residents for the past two weeks, well above the target of eight per 100,000.
Four counties — Catron, Harding, Sierra and Union — met both of these criteria, allowing them to advance to the state's green status.
Santa Fe County is one of 15 that met one of the two targets, earning the yellow status. The others are Bernalillo, Cibola, Colfax, Curry, Doña Ana, Grant, Guadalupe, Los Alamos, Mora, Quay, Sandoval, San Miguel, Taos and Valencia.
Essential retailers in these counties can now operate at 33 percent capacity. Indoor dining will be allowed at 25 percent occupancy, and outdoor service can run at 75 percent.
Places of worship will see their maximum capacity increase to 33 percent from the current 25 percent.
Close-contact businesses such as salons can run at 25 percent capacity or 20 patrons, whichever is smaller.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.