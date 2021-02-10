The state Department of Health had good news for Santa Fe County on Wednesday: It had slowed its spread of the coronavirus enough to be upgraded from red to yellow status, which comes with less stringent COVID-19 restrictions.
The county had reduced its test positivity rate to 4.2 percent, putting it below the state’s 5 percent threshold, Department of Health data shows. However, its average daily caseload was at 21 per 100,000 residents, well above the state’s target of eight per 100,000 — a number that would have shifted the county into the coveted green zone.
Four counties — Catron, Harding, Sierra and Union — met both criteria, allowing them to advance to green, while 15 met one of the two targets and moved to yellow. Among them were Bernalillo, Cibola, Colfax, Curry, Doña Ana, Grant, Guadalupe, Los Alamos, Mora, Quay, Sandoval, San Miguel, Taos and Valencia.
It was a dramatic improvement from two weeks ago, when seven counties were allowed to operate under the yellow rules and just one, Harding County, with a population of 441, had made it to green.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham lauded the positive trends at a news conference Wednesday, noting 29 of the state’s 33 counties had positivity rates below 10 percent.
“This is a considerable factor in showing the state is steadily and continuously moving in the right direction,” the governor said. “It means we are getting closer and closer and closer to returning to a more normal environment.”
In response to the waning outbreak, the governor softened the rules on self-quarantining after out-of-state travel.
People visiting the state and New Mexicans returning home — even from high-risk states — will be advised to self-quarantine for 14 days and immediately get tested.
Before, people arriving from outside New Mexico were required to isolate at home or in lodging for at least 14 days or for the duration of their stay, whichever was shorter.
The governor congratulated New Mexicans for being vigilant with COVID-19 precautions, such as wearing masks and avoiding unnecessary travel, but she emphasized loosened restrictions are not an invitation for people to let up. Instead, they should double down on safety measures to ensure their counties slow the virus’s spread even more, she said.
Republican leaders in the state Senate issued a statement after the governor’s talk, decrying business restrictions under the three-tier system.
“As we approach the one year anniversary of the governor’s first shutdown order, we remain deeply concerned that New Mexico remains mostly closed, even in those areas that have reached the ‘green level,’ ” they wrote. “The reality is, most of our businesses remain 75 percent closed and most of our children are still out of school. It is time that we stop patting ourselves on the back and get serious about curing the ailments created by the pandemic and this administration.”
The governor insisted the system was a fair and scientific way to impose restrictions. It is based on the virus’s spread in a county and the level of risk there.
In Santa Fe and other yellow-coded counties, essential workers now may operate at 33 percent capacity. Indoor dining will be allowed at 25 percent occupancy, and outdoor service can run at 75 percent.
Places of worship will see their maximum capacity increase to 33 percent from 25 percent.
Close-contact businesses such as salons can run at 25 percent capacity or 20 patrons, whichever is smaller. Red status limited these businesses to no more than 10 customers.
With commercial lodging, a maximum of 60 percent occupancy is allowed for places that have completed the state’s safety certification — up from 40 percent allowed under the red status. The limit of 25 percent for those not certified remains, as does the five-guest maximum for vacation rentals.
Under green, restrictions ease further to allow 50 percent occupancy for indoor dining, recreation facilities, places of worship and almost all other businesses. Hotels that are safety certified can operate at 75 percent capacity.
Lujan Grisham said the green coding means a county is at medium risk, so it’s a goal and not nearly the end of the pandemic.
As more people are vaccinated and infection rates drop more significantly, residents should expect to see “green-plus,” perhaps by late spring, she said.
That could mean the reopening of bars and nightclubs, schools fully operating and outdoor gatherings revived to usher in a tourist season closer to pre-pandemic times, the governor said.
“That’s the goal, that’s the desire, that’s the construct of what we’re thinking about in green-plus,” Lujan Grisham said. “I’m feeling very optimistic, and I think everyone in New Mexico should.”
However, the state must ensure COVID-19 vaccines are effective against the various multiplying strains that are cropping up, Human Services Secretary David Scrase said.
“The variants that we’re seeing around the world could throw a wrench into the gears here,” he said at the news conference. “We just have to really pay attention to what’s happening with the evolution of the virus as we are being so successful in defeating the one that we’re dealing with now.”
If vaccines prove less effective against mutated strains, Lujan Grisham said, people can still combat it with the basic measures they’ve practiced during the pandemic.
New Zealand and Australia quelled the virus without vaccines, she said, and so can New Mexicans if they need to.
For now, the state will focus on increasing vaccine distribution as supply allows, Lujan Grisham said. There’s a growing network of health providers who can administer shots, so there will be no problem handling any increase in supply, she said.
An average of 9,000 New Mexicans are vaccinated daily, she said, adding medical providers could do 50,000 a day.
As of Wednesday, about 605,000 residents were registered to receive vaccines, and roughly 365,000 doses had been administered.
The state received 59,500 doses this week and expects about 61,000 next week, the governor said. She expects the shipments to continue going up under the Biden administration.
President Joe Biden also plans to provide states with mobile vaccination units that can deliver the medicines to homes, although there’s no timeline yet for when they’ll arrive, the governor said.
Mobile units could be crucial in getting shots into the arms of residents who are severely disabled or ill and unable to travel, she added. They also could help bring vaccines to people who live in remote areas.
Despite the state’s COVID-19 death toll jumping to 31 Wednesday, the overall mortality rate from the disease is declining, Scrase said. Hospitalizations and daily caseloads are waning as well.
Lujan Grisham noted the color-coded map had the state almost entirely red in late January and is now multicolored. She called the dramatic two-week improvement “incredible.”
“I know that it’s been a long, tough, uphill road,” Lujan Grisham said. “But today is the day to feel good about the collective effort of the state and to be confident that these collective efforts will win the day.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.