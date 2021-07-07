The New Mexico Department of Health reported 83 new cases of the coronavirus Wednesday, including 14 infections in Santa Fe County.
Santa Fe had 10 cases from Saturday through Tuesday.
On Wednesday, Bernalillo County added 27 cases, while Sandoval County recorded 10 and Valencia County had eight.
The state also reported a Guadalupe County woman in her 40s died of COVID-19. She was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
New Mexico has had 205,996 confirmed cases and 4,347 deaths.
As of Wednesday, 70 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Mexico, and the state said 195,187 people have recovered from the illness.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.