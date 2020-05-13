A free meal program cooking out of Santa Fe Community College is expanding to meet demand across the region.
In a joint effort, the nonprofit World Central Kitchen covers food costs while the college provides the kitchens and a staff of culinary arts teachers, students, alumni and chefs from local restaurants.
The program, in its third of eight weeks, is cooking around 1,500 meals a day but is preparing to send out as many as 3,000 a day.
"The rapid expansion of our food distribution program is showing us how many people are in need of a meal," said Jerry Dakan, lead instructor for the college’s culinary arts program. "I am feeling extremely grateful to be helping so many people but saddened to know that we can't feed everyone in New Mexico who needs a meal."
Free meals are available to anyone at the following days, locations and times.
Monday
• Santa Fe Community College, 6401 Richards Ave.: 2 to 4 p.m.
Tuesday
• Madrid Fire Station, 5 Firehouse Lane, Madrid: noon to 2 p.m.
• Abedon Lopez Sr. Community Center, 155 A Camino de Quintana, Española: 3 to 4:30 p.m.
• Benny J. Chavez Center, 354 A Juan Medina Road, Chimayó: 3 to 4:30 p.m.
• Pojoaque Satellite Office, 5 W. Gutierrez, Suite 9, Pojoaque: 3 to 4:30 p.m.
• Edgewood Fire Station, 1 Municipal Way, Edgewood: 3 to 5 p.m.
Wednesday
• Interstate-25 Exit 271, La Cienega: 3 to 4 p.m.
• Santa Fe Community College: 2 to 4 p.m.
Thursday
• Nambé Community Center, 180A N.M. 503, Nambé: 3 to 4:30 p.m.
• El Rancho, 334 County Road 84: 3 to 4:30 p.m.
Friday
• Santa Fe Community College: 2 to 4 p.m.
