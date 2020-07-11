Santa Fe Community College officials say they expect up to a 25 percent drop in enrollment this fall, when many classes will remain online and students already stretched by the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic will face increased tuition and fees — and be forced to prioritize paychecks over degrees.
"Our students are choosing between having to stay in school to support themselves and their dreams or to keep working to support their families to pay rent," said Ian Martinez, president of the college's Student Government Association.
"For some," he added, "continuing with school just isn't really an option."
To help offset higher enrollment costs and pandemic-related financial struggles, the Santa Fe Community College Foundation has started an emergency assistance fund that will provide up to $300 to cover urgent expenses.
The fund had received nearly 120 donations by Monday afternoon. But the need could be far greater.
Thomasinia Ortiz-Gallegos, associate vice president for student success, said 200 students have applied for aid through the fund since it launched earlier this year.
"We've heard stories about parents losing jobs, so students need to take on another," Ortiz-Gallegos said. "A lot of students are dealing with the psychological and emotional issues and can't focus on school."
The expected decline in enrollment at the college, which had about 5,500 full-time and part-time students during the fall 2019 semester, comes as tuition and fees combined will rise 22 percent. The governing board approved the increase in May, raising costs for in-state students to $71 per credit hour from $58.
Martinez is on track to complete his associate degree in criminology in May. He said his classes transferred to an online format relatively smoothly in the spring, when the campus closed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Martinez also has stable housing and a reliable internet connection, which he knows isn't the case for all students at the college.
A reliable internet connection will be necessary, as SFCC President Becky Rowley said all general education classes will continue online this fall.
Deans and instructors in programs that require hands-on practice, such as nursing, massage therapy and welding, are exploring options to bring students on campus once a week with strict safety precautions, including temperature checks, masks and social distancing, Rowley said.
"If we don't feel like we can bring students back to campus, then we're not going to," she said.
"When this all started in the spring, I think we all had high hopes of being back on campus in the fall," Rowley said. "Then reality sort of hit."
