A look of disappointment washed over Sean Angel’s face Tuesday when he discovered the popular skate bowl at Franklin E. Miles Park had been roped off with yellow tape.
“That’s not fun,” the 18-year-old skateboarder said.
Contagious, deadly diseases are no fun either.
Because of continuing concerns about the spread of COVID-19, which has claimed the lives of 12 people in New Mexico so far, city officials announced Tuesday that all city-owned playgrounds, basketball courts and skate bowls in Santa Fe “will be closed effective immediately and until further notice.”
However, the parks themselves and the city’s network of trails will remain open.
“Patrons can continue to enjoy our outdoor spaces while observing” a number of rules, including maintaining a 6-foot distance from one another and limiting groups to no more than five people, the city said in a news release.
“The city continues to take proactive steps to safeguard public health and slow the transmission of this virus in our community,” the news release states. “The city is following best practices and will adapt and modify its policies as necessary.”
In his daily webcast Tuesday, Mayor Alan Webber said the city started to “shut down and rope off” swing sets and other physical equipment in the city’s parks “because we simply can’t guarantee that we’re cleaning them often enough and thoroughly enough that they’re safe.”
Webber urged Santa Feans to stay home.
“If you don’t have to go out, don’t go out,” he said. “If you’re going to go out, go for walk, go for a hike.”
The mayor also delivered a “special message” to the city’s youth and college-age population: “You are not immune to this disease.
“You’re young and you’re fit and you are healthy now, but we’re seeing all over the world that the coronavirus doesn’t make distinctions,” he said. “It will make anybody sick, so if you go out to a park in the evening, if you bring your friends together for a game of pick-up basketball, you may risk the health of your whole family.”
But Angel, who said he is homeless and currently being put up at a local motel, said the city and others are overreacting to the coronavirus. He said millions of people die monthly, and the coronavirus has “only” killed tens of thousands around the globe.
“It’s not that big of a threat,” he said. “Not as big of a threat as people are making it out to be.”
City parks worker Darrek Payne, who was busy Tuesday putting up yellow caution tape around the skate bowl, basketball court and playground equipment at Franklin E. Miles Park, said the city’s actions could save lives. However, he acknowledged parkgoers may be somewhat disappointed with the closures.
“Honestly, I think everybody has been treating it like an early summer vacation,” he said. “It’s a little bit necessary.”
While some portions of the city’s parks are blocked off, people were still taking advantage of the open areas Tuesday.
The city has more than 50 parks, which are open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
“We thank everyone for doing their part to keep us all safe and healthy,” the city said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(6) comments
I disagree strongly with the Mayor's decision on this. He of all people should know that the risk of serious illness and death is lowest for young people, especially infants and children. Furthermore, in an outdoor setting, if people are at least a few feet apart (six is plenty), the risk of infection is very low. The mayor's focus on the cleanliness of the swing-sets, along with his ban on the use of reusable bags, shows a remarkable lack of understanding of the primary means by which this virus is transmitted -- namely through the air via breathing, talking, and especially coughing and sneezing. Being cooped up in the house for weeks or months on end is hard enough, and then to take away playgrounds and skateparks from our youth, who can't even vote Webber out of office, is the height of arrogance. I hope people ignore this rule, and a few of Webber's other ridiculous edicts. Most playgrounds and skateparks don't even have restrooms or running water, ever. And now, suddenly, the mayor is obsessed with playground sanitation. Give me a break!
On the other hand Dan, swingsets, slides, and other playground stuff encourages people to congregate at one place rather than disperse. People need to stay sane and healthy but not congregate. What happens when that kid gets something from the next kid and takes it home to grandma?
Rock, meet hard place.
It's not about kids being at a high risk of death due to Covid. It's about kids passing it to other kids and in turn passing it to others, who pass it to others, and other and so on. Eventually the spread hits someone that is at a high risk of death. At this point, we all need to limit in person social interactions for the time being being to reduce the total number of infections and possible deaths.
Thank you for thus I could not have said it any better! Kudos to you 😊🙏
🙏thank you !!!
Thank you fir this very important decision. For protecting our youth and for their family members.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.