The city of Santa Fe and Santa Fe County have partnered to launch a new online initiative that allows residents struggling to fulfill basic needs — such as food and housing aid, transportation or behavioral health services — to apply for help from local government agencies and nonprofits through a single form.
The program's start comes as many residents are out of work and most are isolated in their homes as part of the state-ordered shutdown to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The pandemic and its economic effects have heightened the demand for financial assistance and community resources, such as food banks.
The new CONNECT program is a collaboration between more than 40 organizations, the city and county said in news releases Wednesday. About 100 navigators — employees and volunteers with nonprofits and government agencies — will guide applicants through the sometimes complicated process of accessing essential services.
"We want to give dignity to and honor the people at the center of the service and not make them jump through endless hoops to get what they need," said Kyra Ochoa, director of the city's Community Services Department. "Jumping through hoops is hard and can turn people away from services they have the right to access."
CONNECT, jointly funded by the city and the county, works with homeless shelters, child care centers, home health care agencies, substance addiction treatment providers and food banks. It also can help residents with other needs, Ochoa said, such as funds to cover fees for a driver's license or other government-issued photo identification — required to obtain federal food assistance — or to pay for car repairs so an applicant can travel to work.
According to a news release, the network includes "flexible funding that may be used to assist individuals during the COVID-19 crisis."
Rachel O'Connor, Santa Fe County's director of health and human services, said the program is part of an effort that launched four years ago but was only accessible through referrals. Now, she said, any city or county resident can directly apply for aid online.
"When we initially conceived this, the idea was to serve people in crisis," O'Connor said. "Given the COVID outbreak, a lot of us fit that category, and so we're hoping the website will expand the number of people that we can capture."
The CONNECT application form is available through the city's website at santafenm.gov/connect or on the county website, santafecountynm.gov. Both websites offer versions in both English and Spanish.
