Mayor Alan Webber and the City Council unanimously approved a proposal late Wednesday to expand the city manager’s authority to administratively approve contracts of up to $200,000 during a public health emergency, but it wasn’t without debate or consternation.
The council spent more than an hour wrangling over whether to give City Manager Jarel LaPan Hill the ability to sign off on six-figure contracts without council approval. Currently, the city code limits the authority of the city manager to increase, decrease or transfer funds to an amount of up to $60,000.
Expanding the city manager’s contractual authority, which has only been discussed behind the scenes as part of a “good governance” proposal, was included in a bill calling for the council to extend the city’s state of emergency by up to 60 days because of the coronavirus pandemic.
City Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth, who sponsored the bill, said the global public health crisis gives the city the opportunity to test whether giving the city manager more contractual authority works. The proposal calls for LaPan Hill to provide the governing body monthly reports.
Though she eventually voted in support, City Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler raised the most objections.
“I am leery of doing a little test on that good-governance document that has not been presented to us and sneaking — well, I guess that’s not a good word — inserting it into this emergency draft,” she said.
An earlier item that generated questions but no opposition was a $500,000 budget transfer to help pay for a wide variety of residents’ needs in the face of the ever-evolving pandemic, from food and rent to transportation and child care services for frontline workers.
“We’ll be bringing the [specifics on spending] back to the council for full transparency as the allocations move out the door, but the whole goal is to get the money out on the street,” Webber said after the vote.
The transfer of money from the so-called Railyard Fund for emergency expenditures will allow the city to be flexible and respond quickly with resources, Finance Director Mary McCoy told the council during a virtual meeting — the first for Santa Fe — with numerous glitches.
“The priorities of the emergency response funding will continue to evolve as the coronavirus pandemic impacts our community and the needs of our residents and our city change,” she said.
The transfer will leave $800,000 in the Railyard Fund, whose source of revenue is a municipal infrastructure gross receipts tax, McCoy said. The ordinance enabling the tax required the payoff of revenue bonds, which have since been paid off, she said.
“The ordinance allows us to use the funds to be spent on any municipal general purpose, which we have identified at this point” as the immediate needs stemming from the pandemic, McCoy said.
The funds are expected to be funneled through local nonprofits.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(5) comments
Yes and during the so called public meeting the council could not even hear us. I cannot remember if it was Abeyta or Rivera who said but they can be transcribed which the fascist city attorney agreed with--apparently comments unheard and undiscussed constitute a public hearing. QUE CHISTO Michael Garcia seemed the only one concerned about that and then Chris Rivera actually suggested abandoning the Open Meetings Act and Webber (I think) or was it Abeyta wanted Planning Commission meetings to go forward seemingly with written public comments only--when developers ALWAYS amend the plan at the meeting. Webber assured us that the construction industry wants to be open (like other industries do not) and of course they were not working in crews of more than five (yes but what about the portopotty without soap or sanitizer?) Webber actually talked about Mark Duran's family gathering together following the death of Mark's mother. I guess wealth is a great insulator. Doesn't Webber know that Irish wakes in Ireland are banned and if you look at photos of recent funerals you might see two people there?
As for the city manager approving large contracts, oh who cares that there are mistakes made in the contracts that are most often caught in the committee/council review process to say nothing of the fact that the charter gives spending power to the city council--the city will "correct" these errors down the road...Another chisto!
Thanks for writing about the "glitches". I finally had to turn it off. It was too painful to watch.
And so, someone remind me why we needed a "strong mayor" if we have a strong city manager? Seems the taxpayers are being bilked. So what else is new?
Ten million flies can’t be wrong.
Really, what could go wrong with this???
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.