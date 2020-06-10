The Santa Fe City Council late Wednesday continued to discuss and debate the merits of a proposal to require face coverings in most public settings and inside businesses.
The proposed law, part of a larger effort to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, would allow police to issue violators a written warning on the first offense and a $50 fine on the second and any subsequent offense.
“I think this has a lot of loopholes in it,” said City Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler. “I think it’s unenforceable, frankly.”
Vigil Coppler, who doesn’t serve on any of the council committees that had vetted and endorsed the proposal, had myriad questions about the proposed ordinance, including whether the Santa Fe Police Department had the resources to enforce it.
“I did not ask them if they thought they could enforce it,” said City Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth, who sponsored the proposal.
The police department did not respond to messages seeking comment about how officers would enforce the proposed law.
Under the proposal, face coverings would be required to be worn inside or while waiting to enter a public building; on public or private transportation; and while interacting with other people in outdoor spaces, such as during a curbside pickup at a restaurant.
Face coverings would not be required in personal vehicles, during outside physical activity or while drinking or eating, among other situations.
The new law would apply to anyone age 15 or older.
The proposal initially established a $50 penalty for each violation, but it was amended to make the first violation a written warning. Councilors also introduced an amendment that would strike language making the violation a petty misdemeanor.
Before the council started to debate the proposal, it held a virtual public hearing in which 10 people spoke in opposition, saying it was not based on science and that it also infringed on people’s constitutional rights.
“I feel this is a direct infringement on my rights, my God-given rights,” said a caller who identified herself as a naturopathic doctor. “I feel quite assuredly that wearing a mask compromises one’s health, and in this elevation in particular, people really need all the oxygen they can get, and I’m very concerned that we’re not going to get that amount of oxygen needed — there could even be brain damage if people have prolonged mask-wearing.”
A couple of speakers said they would pursue legal action against the city if the ordinance were approved.
Vigil Coppler said an order by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham already requires the wearing of face coverings.
“I think we ought to let the governor rule the roost,” she said.
