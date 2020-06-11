Fearing a second wave of infections and another hit to the economy, most people in Santa Fe are already wearing masks or other face coverings when they're out in public or doing business in the city under a mandate by the governor.
But those who don't or simply refuse to put on a mask could end up in trouble with city police from now on.
Mayor Alan Webber and the City Council late Wednesday approved a proposal requiring anyone over the age of 15 to wear a face covering in most public settings or while conducting business, though there are exceptions, such as when it causes or aggravates a health condition.
"The passage of this ordinance emphasizes that locally we understand the importance of face coverings as one of the very few tools we have in stopping the spread of COVID-19," City Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth, who sponsored the legislation, said after the vote.
"We are balancing the need to reopen our economy, heavily reliant on tourism, with the responsibility to protect public health while also looking out for the workers in our community," she said.
The new law allows police to issue violators a written warning on the first offense and a $50 fine on the second and any subsequent offense.
The measure passed 7-2, with city councilors Michael Garcia and JoAnne Vigil Coppler opposed.
"I think this has a lot of loopholes in it," Vigil Coppler said. "I think it's unenforceable, frankly."
Vigil Coppler, who doesn't serve on any of the council committees that had vetted and endorsed the proposal, raised myriad questions, including whether the Santa Fe Police Department had the resources to enforce it.
"I did not ask them if they thought they could enforce it," Romero-Wirth responded.
The police department did not respond to messages seeking comment, including whether officers would actively issue citations or $50 fines.
Under the new law, face coverings must be worn inside or while waiting to enter a public building; on public or private transportation; and while interacting with other people in outdoor spaces, such as during a curbside pickup at a restaurant.
It also requires face coverings when people are engaging in business activities in private spaces, such as during house showings.
Vigil Coppler, a Realtor, questioned who was going to police open houses.
"I’m not going to call the police. 'Hey, my buyer just showed up without a mask.' Are you kidding?" she said. "I want to sell that house. I’m not calling the cops because someone walks in without a mask.”
Face coverings would not be required in personal vehicles, during outside physical activity or while drinking or eating, among other situations.
The proposal initially established a $50 penalty for each violation, but it was amended to make the first violation a written warning. Councilors also introduced an amendment that would strike language making the violation a petty misdemeanor.
Before the council started to debate the proposal, it held a virtual public hearing in which 10 people spoke in opposition, saying it was not based on science and that it also infringed on people's constitutional rights, among other concerns.
"I feel this is a direct infringement on my rights, my God-given rights," said a caller who identified herself as a naturopathic doctor. "I feel quite assuredly that wearing a mask compromises one's health, and in this elevation in particular, people really need all the oxygen they can get, and I'm very concerned that we're not going to get that amount of oxygen needed — there could even be brain damage if people have prolonged mask-wearing."
A couple of speakers said they would pursue legal action against the city if the ordinance were approved, which was one of Garcia's concerns.
Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.
Why must this sordid group of wannabe politicians criminalize everything? Isn't it enough to recommend the masks and let the merchants decide what they want to do? I do like some of the sarcastic comments about this, but I come back to reality. Vote them out and get rid of this worthless bunch. So, when I see people pose "vote," I'll now know what they mean.
First of all, why not educate the community and lawmakers should set the example of practicing it. This Governor, Mayor and Lawmakers needs to find a suitable and airtight plan before bring this mask enforcement fines out to the people of Santa Fe.
They need to look at apartment buildings owners and hit fines to the owners who have incapable community managers who do not follow the laws or policy. I do not see any requirements in the Governors plan about policy on living and having them checked on.
Personally it's a way for the Mayor to find money for the budget! It's all ready a disgrace when people call the SANTA FE POLICE DEPARTMENT to report something and always being told, "WE ARE SHORTHANDED OR ON ANOTHER CALL."
Mayor, you are out of touch of this community and have not impressed me in your policies. THINK AND GIVE US SANTA FE RESIDENTS ON WHEN THE NEXT WAVE OF THIS FAKE VIRUS IS COMING AGAIN!
PLEASE INFORM THE GOVERNOR TO START WEARING HER MASK WHEN PEOPLE ARE AROUND HER AND NOT STANDING FAR AWAY FROM HER.
WHY DONT YOU MR. MAYOR START DOING DAILY BRIEFING JUST LIKE THE ABQ MAYOR?
Another group of incompetent lawmakers rushing to judgement without thinking. When the Governor will not be enforcing it and know it will be? Come on, get into intelligent decision making; before you drive out people of this town!
Wait, I thought the entire country wanted to defund the police...would that mean no one could issue the mask citations? So confusing.
This is a great money making opportunity. Next time there is a big liberal rally in Santa Fe and folks are not wearing masks, the police can make one loudspeaker announcement and for those who do not mask up, they can all be fined fifty bucks.
You want to stop this nonsense? Call the police to report violators when you see them. Every. Single. Time. Inundate them with their own stupid “law.” If they won’t enforce it even-handedly across the population, it is an arbitrary and capricious law.
Comparing this with abortion rights is an insult to women everywhere. Instead of posting hateful and inflammatory comments, let's stick to the issue at hand. To hear a man use the phrase "my body, my choice" in this context undermines decades of activism, not to mention minimizes the real costs of banning legal abortion in this country. If you've got a problem wearing a mask, the best thing you can do is stay home - but chances are, you're making someone else do the work of grocery shopping, banking, working, and providing for you.
As I have said before, I encourage all science deniers, conspiracy theorists, uninformed Fox news viewers and retrumplicans to congregate at will amongst yourselves to accelerate the self-thinning of your own herds all while screaming falsely that your rights are being denied. What will be your rallying cry be when the pandemic comes back with a vengeance because you and your ilk of "freedom lovin' 'mericans" won't wear a mask......
The article states not wearing a mask is a law? I don't remember the Legislature passing that law, especially since the COVID-19 wasn't an issue at the time. Isn't it an ordinance the City Council passed? Not law?
Unconstitutional at this point.
An ordinance is a law So is a state statute. The governor issued an emergency public health order. The NM Supreme Court has already upheld her right under certain constitutional powers to do so.
"The new law allows police to issue violators a written warning on the first offense and a $50 fine on the second and any subsequent offense." Again, how can this be a law if it hasn't been passed by the legislature? I'm fairly certain the City Council does NOT have this much power!
Nice try, Brad, but you forgot the unspoken second half of the liberals’ cry. It’s really “my body, my choice, your body, my choice.”
Those of us who don’t toe the liberal line are held to a different set of standards and aren’t entitled to the same rights.
When this is all over, we’ll know who the fools and scoundrels really were.
This ordinance will be selectively enforced and is not as rigorous as the state health order. Romero Wirth is making mask wearing required for those 15 and above. The state directive calls for 3 and above. You can be sure that 15 yo on the plaza will not be wearing masks. Are the police really going to enforce? How do you keep track of tourists in particular since Romero Wirth made a big deal of imposing our community concerns on those who have less rigorous requirements. How likely do you think that is? Do you think a code enforcement person will ask a gun carrying member of the public to put a mask on? Laws that cannot or will not be enforced fairly only lead to disrespect for all laws.
PS I did not object based on the false accusation that COVID19 is a hoax or that it infringed on my rights--I am concerned about PROPER mask use inside--not outside unless you are having outdoor music or protests--large crowd gatherings. I know COVID19 is real--one of my daughters is an epidemiologist for CDC. She is working in Gallup right now--I can assure you it is a lot worse than the flu.
If someone is unjustly fined for not wearing a mask by the police and we the people of Santa Fe decide we must protest will the rules be relaxed just for us? No Justice no Masks
I walked into a Santa Fe business establishment yesterday (with my facemask on) and all 8 workers inside were not wearing facemasks. I immediately walked out. This is how I will enforce this public health requirement. No mask, no money. Really simple.
I think if we start calling these businesses out than perhaps the owner and employees will get why it is important to wear masks--even when they are the only ones there and especially in food service areas. Would you care to share what business you entered?
I too vote with my wallet. If I see a business (yes including local businesses) decide that they do not want to participate in the simple act of protecting themselves and their fellow citizens then I do not shop there - period....
Mayor Alan Webber and the City Council should worry about driving business to the businesses so they can pay GRT not how you can fine people that come to Santa Fe without a mask , how unfriendly can we get. Can you say ghost town.
