The Santa Fe Oxygen and Healing Bar and Apothecary Restaurant have joined more than a dozen businesses statewide that have filed lawsuits against the governor seeking compensation for revenue lost due to novel coronavirus-related shutdowns.
The two businesses — which share the same owner and are located adjacent to each another on West San Francisco Street downtown — filed the complaint Thursday in state District Court against Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Health Secretary Kathyleen Kunkel. The suit did not specify the amount of damages the businesses are seeking.
Attorney A. Blair Dunn, who filed the complaint on behalf of the businesses, said the lawsuit isn’t challenging the state’s authority to issue public health orders requiring closures but is seeking compensation for money lost during what he said amounts to a government takeover of businesses.
“The bottom line is when the government does this, the government needs to pay for it,” Dunn said. “Otherwise you are just stealing from the people. You can’t just put that burden on the individual person. If it’s for the public benefit, the public needs to pay for it.”
Dunn said he has more than a dozen similar cases pending around the state.
The New Mexico Supreme Court recently decided in another case not to consider the legal issue of whether the state’s emergency orders directing certain types of businesses to close constitute a government seizure of private property for public use.
Dunn said it makes sense to let state district courts develop the cases because laws regarding claims of property seizure often hinge on the specifics of each case.
Kadimah Levanah, who owns the two downtown businesses, said Friday she has complied with all the state’s orders but has no capacity for outdoor seating and has seen a 75 percent reduction in business during the pandemic.
