The Santa Fe Plaza, a bustling live music venue on most summer nights in recent years, will remain quiet this season.
Santa Fe Bandstand, a series of free performances on the Plaza Community Stage, has been canceled.
Michael Dellheim, executive director of Outside In, which organizes the concert series, says the nonprofit typically spends $180,000 on the initiative, in which two bands take the stage five nights a week for eight weeks.
The organization's fundraising efforts have dried up during the COVID-19 pandemic, Dellheim said, and Outside In likely will fold by the end of the summer.
The state's stay-at-home order and restrictions on large gatherings also create challenges, he said.
"Even if we had funding, it would be virtually impossible to close off the Plaza to the first 100 people," Dellheim said. "We didn't want to keep the shows going in the name of policing."
Outside In also brings live music to New Mexico residents without access to performing arts, such as those in prisons and juvenile detention centers, psychiatric wards and seniors centers.
"Those feelings people have as a result of being self-quarantined — that's who we took music to," said Dellheim, who was on Outside In's original board of directors 25 years ago and took over as executive director in 2012 following the death of founder David Lescht.
"Ironically, people now have a better idea of our mission, but now we don't have the funds to keep going," he added.
Dellheim said canceling the concerts was his decision and not the result of an order from the city.
Santa Fe Bandstand was the latest of many summer performing arts series and large art markets in the city to be canceled due to the pandemic.
On Monday, Santa Fe Opera and the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival canceled their summer seasons.
The loss of live performances is difficult for musicians, who struggle raise money through virtual performances, said Santa Fe Prep Music Director and Santa Fe Youth Symphony Jazz Director Chris Ishee, who plays keyboard in a number of local bands.
"I'm lucky to have my teaching jobs, but please buy a record or find any other way to support people whose full-time gig is music," Ishee said. "Those artists are really struggling right now."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.