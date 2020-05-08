John Kukulski was excited to see a bottle of hand sanitizer for sale Friday at Kaune's Neighborhood Market on Old Santa Fe Trail. It was a rare find at a time when most stores have had a shortage.
Then he saw the price tag.
The 1-liter bottle of Vlanc Piür hand sanitizer was marked $39.99. Nearby, a box of 50 three-ply disposable face masks was priced $106.69.
He asked a Kaune's employee to confirm the prices, Kukulski said in a phone interview Wednesday.
"At that point, we were so turned off, I said to my husband, ‘I don't even want to buy anything,’ ” Kukulski said. "We left without the groceries we had even intended to buy."
His husband, Christopher Kukulski, submitted a complaint Sunday to the Attorney General's Office expressing concerns about price gouging at the store. A spokesman at the agency said the office has since sent a cease-and-desist letter to Kaune's, a locally owned grocery store, ordering it to stop overpricing items during the public health crisis.
"I understand that prices are going to be higher right now for supply and demand," Christopher Kukulski wrote in the complaint. "However, that isn't anywhere close to what is being sold in other stores or what it would have been previously."
Kaune's is one of more than 250 stores across New Mexico that have been accused of raising prices on certain items in high demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is one of six local businesses that have been ordered by the Attorney General's Office to stop the practice, senior counsel and spokesman Matt Baca said.
Kaune's owner, Cheryl Pick Sommer, said she was aware of the complaint and called the Kukulskis’ allegations "completely unfounded."
"I have responded to the complaint, and that is all I am going to say about it," Sommer said Wednesday.
A day after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham declared a public health emergency in March in response to the pandemic, Attorney General Hector Balderas issued a warning to consumers about the possibility of price gouging for items like medical supplies, face masks and hand sanitizer.
Instances of the practice have been reported nationwide since early March, when concerns about the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, began to escalate.
So far, Balderas' office has received 254 complaints of price gouging, Baca said, including nine filed against businesses in Santa Fe County.
The office so far has sent seven cease-and-desist letters to six local businesses: John Brooks Grocery in Eldorado, Food King (two orders), Smith's, AmeriGas, Owl Liquors and Kaune's.
There is no legal definition of price gouging in New Mexico, Baca said, because the state does not have a specific anti-price-gouging statute, but the Attorney General's Office views "state consumer protection laws as prohibiting the sale of goods at unfair or unconscionable prices during a state of emergency."
"Increasing prices on necessities like medical supplies, hand sanitizer, masks, and other items because our communities are in fear of the coronavirus is simply unconscionable," Balderas said in a statement provided by Baca. "Anyone increasing prices in order to illegally profit from this emergency will be prosecuted."
John Kukulski posted photos of the hand sanitizer and face masks at Kaune's, along with their price tags, on the website Nextdoor and said Sommer responded by reaching out to him soon after on Facebook Messenger.
She told John Kukulski the result of his public venting "was to falsely impugn the integrity of a small local business that operates by a philosophy of fairness towards its 25-30 employees."
"I priced the masks the same as I price every other item in the store," Sommer wrote to Kukulski. "I did not, nor would I attempt to ‘swindle’ (the definition of gouging) the consumer by overpricing such a necessary and highly demanded item."
Sommer's actual markup on the items is unclear.
The box of masks had a sticker showing they were purchased from Sysco, a restaurant and grocery supply company. But a Sysco employee said they could not provide wholesale product cost information to anyone who doesn't have a purchasing account with the company.
An online search showed the retail price for a box of 50 disposable, three-layer face masks can vary widely — from about $13 to about $50 — depending on the seller and the brand.
Vlanc Piür hand sanitizer sells for about $20 on various sites.
