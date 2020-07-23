Private school leaders in Santa Fe have said they want to welcome students back to classrooms, at least part time, when the new year starts in August.
Some private schools are building outdoor learning areas on their campuses to reduce the risks of spreading the novel coronavirus. Others are eyeing a hybrid model of in-person and online instruction, in which only half the students would be on campus at a time.
There was no rush to alter those plans following Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's announcement Thursday that public schools statewide will keep their buildings closed to most students, at least until after Labor Day, due to the pandemic's recent surge.
Public schools will start the year remotely, the governor said.
Susan Patten, vice president of advancement and admissions at St. Michael's High School, said it is still committed to using a hybrid model.
“As soon as we read the health order and get a better understanding of the exact details and requirements, we will see if we have to amend our plan," she said.
The Santa Fe Girls' School will consider the governor's public health order but is not ready to commit to an online-only platform, said Rosie Williams, director of admissions and administration.
"We will need some extra time and potentially more information before we can make a decision about what this means for our school community,” Williams said. She commended the governor for her leadership during the pandemic.
Officials at other private schools, such as Santa Fe Preparatory School and the Santa Fe School for the Arts and Sciences, did not returns calls for comment on whether they will shift to an online model.
The state Public Education Department doesn't have authority over private schools.
"But they are an organization or a business. That means they have to follow COVID-safe practices," Lujan Grisham said in a two-hour news conference Thursday. "We will hold any business or organization accountable" by citing those that flout the public health order.
While the pandemic's economic effects have devastated an array of businesses, nonprofits and other institutions, most private schools in Santa Fe say their enrollment numbers are up from last year and their finances are sound as they head into 2020-21.
Still, what the year ahead will look like for students and staff is anything but certain.
Leaders of several private schools met Monday to discuss their plans but said at the time they would delay making any announcement.
One exception was Desert Academy, an International Baccalaureate school that has announced it will remain shuttered for the upcoming year.
The academy initially said it would continue to serve its 17-member senior class so students who had started working toward an International Baccalaureate diploma could finish the program. Officials said this week, however, they had decided to forgo the plan due to financial constraints.
The 63 students who had been enrolled in Desert Academy are now scrambling to secure spots at other private schools.
“The options are pretty limited,” said Sophie Nathanson, a rising senior. “My parents and I have contacted multiple schools, and we are pretty stressed about it. It's everyone for themselves, and everyone is trying to get the last spot.”
Santa Fe Preparatory School, which hopes to make a full return to campus, sent an email to families Friday saying it has not yet made a final decision.
“Because of the dynamic state of COVID-19 and the consequent and appropriate evolution of public health orders, the mode in which Santa Fe Prep will open on August 26 has not yet been finalized,” the email said. “As of this writing, [in-person learning] is still our preferred option should State directives and public health information support it.”
Suzie Matthews, assistant head of school and head of upper school for Prep, said in an interview Monday, “One of our priorities has been planning for every eventuality. How can we transition, as seamlessly as possible, from one modality to the next?”
St. Michael’s High officials said in recent interviews they planned to split their 480 students into two groups, the Blue and the White, with each attending classes on campus two days a week and taking lessons virtually the other days.
Students would have to bring their own lunches to campus, wear masks, have their temperature taken each day, maintain social distancing and use designated entrance routes.
Santa Fe Prep's hybrid model — if required — would be similar, officials said, with staggered schedules for students, closed cafeterias and professional development seminars for teachers to help them become more adept at using online platforms.
The Santa Fe Girls’ School, an all-girls middle school, is taking advantage of its 9.2-acre environmental field lab in La Cienega, nicknamed “the Preserve,” to help keep students physically distanced and outdoors, where they are less likely to contract the virus.
The Rio Grande School, which serves students in prekindergarten to sixth grade, and the Santa Fe School for the Arts and Sciences, a pre-K-to-8 institution, are both building shaded, outdoor learning areas for each classroom.
They also are splitting each class in half to aid in social distancing.
“We want to keep everyone safe," said Perli Cunanan, executive director of the Santa Fe School for the Arts and Sciences, in an interview this week.
"It’s not just about keeping our families safe," Cunanan added. "We want do to what we need to do to keep everyone safe in Santa Fe. To play our role in that.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.