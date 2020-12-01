The Santa Fe City Council in a special meeting Tuesday approved a measure directing the city manager to spend $3 million in federal pandemic relief for low-income residents struggling economically.
City councilors unanimously approved the measure, which allows City Manager Jarel LaPan Hill to spend the CARES Act money on direct economic relief for residents struggling to pay for basic needs such as housing, food, transportation and medical expenses.
The deadline to spend federal pandemic aid funds is Dec. 30.
So far, 392 Santa Fe residents have received a collective $415,000 in relief to pay for basic needs and stop evictions, according to a city document.
Between March and November, the number of requests for assistance through a program meant to connect people in need of aid with nonprofits nearly quadrupled — from 443 in 2019 to 1,523 this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the National Council of State Housing Agencies, between 60,000 and 80,000 renters across the state will meanwhile owe between $105 million and $150 million in unpaid rent by the end of the year.
It’s not clear when they might have to pay or vacate. A federal moratorium on evictions issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expires Dec. 31, but the New Mexico Supreme Court has issued an indefinite ban “until the COVID-19 emergency is over.”
The city of Santa Fe, the nonprofit Somos un Pueblo Unido, the Chainbreaker Collective and the Family Independence Initiative together launched a separate initiative to distribute $2 million through one-time cash payments. The funding is part of a $17.5 million CARES Act grant awarded to the city by the state.
Through that program, city residents at risk of eviction because they have been unable to pay rent during the pandemic will be eligible for a one-time payment of $3,000.
The City Council also unanimously approved a measure that would authorize the city manager to spend $556,169 from a CARES Act grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on measures meant to reduce community spread of the virus among people experiencing homelessness.
The money would help fund an emergency homeless shelter set up at the city-owned midtown campus on St. Michael's Drive.
Also Tuesday, the council unanimously voted to extend a resolution proclaiming a state of emergency in Santa Fe due to the pandemic for another 60 days.
