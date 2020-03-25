Sandoval County on Tuesday withdrew a request with the state District Court seeking an order for the release of jail inmates charged with nonviolent felony and misdemeanor crimes in an effort to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission.
In its motion to dismiss the request, the county said it had transferred dozens of inmates to reduce the jail population and now can more safely manage risks associated with the new coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.
The county also had asked the court to direct law enforcement officials not to admit any new inmates on minor, nonviolent charges.
"At this time," County Attorney Robin S. Hammer wrote in her motion to dismiss, "the Sandoval County Detention Center can safely keep apart detainees at distances mandated by the State Department of Health and the Governor of New Mexico during this national, statewide and countywide health emergency caused by the COVID-19 virus."
Hammer had filed a petition March 19 requesting the order for inmate releases.
The state Law Offices of the Public Defender and the American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico filed motions in support of inmate releases. Bruce Boynton, chief medical officer for CorrHealth Corp. — a contractor that provides medical care at the jail — also filed a sworn affidavit saying some inmates should be released to allow social distancing.
But New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas sent a letter Monday to Sandoval County Commission Chairman David J. Heil in opposition of the action, saying the proposal "might prove unworkable and, indeed, dangerous and fiscally unwise in practice."
Hammer said in her motion Tuesday the county had reduced its jail population from 208 to 130, allowing each inmate their own cell.
According to the motion, the Bureau of Indian Affairs moved 40 detainees to federal or tribal facilities, 10 inmates were transferred to Valencia County, 10 went to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Bernalillo County, and 18 were released pending resolution of their cases.
Chief Public Defender Ben Baur said in a phone interview Tuesday, "I'm glad they've reduced their occupancy at the jail, but it doesn't address the larger issues that around the state, dozens of people are arrested every day on low-level offenses or violations — bench warrants for failure to pay fines, failure to appear on traffic tickets, nonviolent felonies — and those people are cycling through the jail.
"We have have people cycling through what are going to be petri dishes," he added.
Hammer said in a phone interview Tuesday she plans to meet with law enforcement officials Thursday to reach some informal agreements on what crimes should be prioritized for arrest.
Asked if she would renew the request to release inmates if the county's jail population ballooned again, Hammer said "nothing is off the table."
Santa Fe County spokeswoman Carmelina Hart said in an email that officials here have not considered requesting the release of inmates to reduce risks of spreading COVID-19.
The Santa Fe County jail population of 424 is well below the facility's capacity of 611 inmates, she added.
According to the American Civil Liberties Union, inmate releases have been instituted in at least eight state and local court systems across the nation.
