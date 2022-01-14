A Sandoval County girl younger than 10 was among 36 newly reported coronavirus deaths Friday, according to the state Department of Health.
The girl had underlying conditions and was hospitalized. Two Santa Fe County residents — a woman in her 60s and a man in his 100s — also were among the deaths. Both had underlying conditions; the woman had been hospitalized.
The state also recorded 5,212 new cases Friday, its second-highest total to date following Thursday's record-shattering 5,547. The state's seven-day positivity rate — the percentage of people who test positive for the virus out of the overall number of people who have been tested — was 27.5 percent.
Santa Fe County had 399 new cases. Other counties with high numbers were Bernalillo, with 1,366; Doña Ana, 636; San Juan, 444; Sandoval, 345; McKinley, 277; Lea, 196; and Chaves, 188.
The other newly reported deaths involved eight people in Bernalillo County; five each in Doña Ana and Lea; three each in Curry and Chaves; two each in Sandoval and Cibola; and one each in Eddy, McKinley, Rio Arriba, Roosevelt and San Juan.
As of Friday, 586 people were hospitalized statewide with coronavirus complications.
The number of people in New Mexico who have died from COVID-19 complications rose to 6,145, while the total number of cases record in the state during the pandemic reached 398,939.
