Back in May, city officials in Las Vegas, N.M., passed an ordinance mandating face masks in public as a preventive measure against the growing spread of COVID-19 — the first such requirement in the state.
Soon after, city officials imposed a curfew, discouraging residents from going out or gathering after 10 p.m. and before dawn.
Las Vegas Mayor Louie Trujillo credits those measures for putting his city and surrounding San Miguel County in the state's yellow status Wednesday, while the rest of New Mexico was in the red when it comes to the virus's spread.
The state Department of Health released its initial round of color-coded designations for New Mexico's 33 counties, an initiative designed to allow less-stringent business restrictions in counties that have succeeded in containing the spread of COVID-19. The numbers will be updated every two weeks.
In the first round, no county earned the "green" status, which requires both a testing positivity rate at or below 5 percent and an average daily count of fewer than eight new cases per 100,000 people. To move to yellow — and therefore allow an expansion of business operations — a red county must achieve one of the two criteria.
Los Alamos, which had been deemed yellow earlier this week, moved to red Wednesday after its positivity rate climbed above 5 percent.
The launch of the state's new three-tiered, county-by-county system of business restrictions came as New Mexico reached another grim milestone — surpassing 100,000 cases of the virus since the pandemic began in March. Health officials reported 1,549 new cases Wednesday, as well as a record 40 deaths and a troubling 940 hospitalizations.
One of the deaths was a Santa Fe County woman in her 70s.
Santa Fe County remains far from reaching yellow or green status, with a testing positivity rate of 15.5 percent and an average daily case count of more than 90 per 100,000 residents.
Trujillo said San Miguel County's yellow status had folks in Las Vegas "doing backflips" Wednesday. "This is good news for sure, it's a step in the right direction," he said.
The county wants to get to green, Trujillo said, adding community leaders and others were planning to meet Wednesday night to talk about possible actions to ensure residents continue safe practices.
"We have to keep the momentum going. We don't want people to be lax," he said.
While San Miguel County, with a population of just over 27,000 people, has brought its testing positivity rate down to the required 5 percent, its average number of new cases was 32.2 per 100,000 residents — more than four times higher than the state's target.
Meanwhile, over in Los Alamos, County Councilor Sara Scott said officials weren't caught off guard by the shift to red from yellow there, given the rising number of new cases over the past few days.
"Certainly we would like to be in the yellow," she said. "… But we have a couple of weeks to focus on these preventive health measures, and we will do it."
Patrick Sullivan, executive director of the Los Alamos Commerce and Development Corp., a nonprofit focused on economic development, said the news was disappointing.
The Los Alamos business community is suffering like every other New Mexico community, he said, but he believes the effect is worsened by so many employees of Los Alamos National Laboratory working from home. More than half of them live outside Los Alamos, which means they are not coming into town to buy gas, lunch, groceries or other items.
"That's pretty impactful on the local economy in terms of retailers, restaurants and that sort of thing," Sullivan said.
"We need to, as members of the community, do whatever we can to help our local businesses open again," he added.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said the goal of the new system is to empower communities to reopen their economies by taking actions to slow the spread of the virus.
San Miguel Commission Chairwoman Maria Martinez wants to be in the green soon.
"We're a poor county. We're not rich," she said. "But we're rich at heart. We help each other the best we can, and hopefully we can continue to do what we have been doing so far and get to the green so we can open up our community."
She and Trujillo both praised the county's residents for doing their part in slowing COVID-19.
"The citizens have been great," Trujillo said. "I've had very little negative feedback regarding our early approaches to this — a few complaints in the beginning.
"Lately, I've had more people telling me they are glad there is a curfew in place, that people are not going out at night, gathering at other people's houses," he said. "And I've had a lot of parents say it's nice to have their kids home."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.