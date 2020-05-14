The San Miguel County jail is no longer on lockdown after test results showed no other inmates or staff members were infected with the novel coronavirus, Warden Matt Elwell said.
All 48 inmates and 45 staffers were tested last week after a 41-year-old inmate contracted the virus.
The jail was put on lockdown for several days, with 22 staff members sleeping on-site as they awaited test results.
The inmate who tested positive is being kept in isolation. Staff members wear gloves, goggles and other protective gear when they come into contact with him.
