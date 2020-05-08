San Miguel County Detention Center staff and inmates remained on lockdown Friday for the third consecutive day, pending the results of coronavirus tests administered after an inmate tested positive Tuesday.
“We have not had results yet and 22 staff members are still on-site and sleeping on-site and keeping the facility operational,” Warden Matt Elwell said in a phone interview.
Elwell said the facility learned late Wednesday a 41-year-old inmate who had been there for 33 days had tested positive.
“In preparation [for such an event],” Elwell said, “we had already solicited staff members who would volunteer to work if indeed we went to this extreme.”
Those people were called in, the warden said, and all staff members on duty at the time have remained at the center.
Elwell said the inmate had been tested the previous week as part of a random slate of testing that included seven staff members and 15 inmates — some of them scheduled for transfer to treatment centers.
The inmate who tested positive was the only member of the initial group to test positive. He hadn’t shown any symptoms and still hadn’t developed any as of Friday, the warden said.
Elwell added the facility subsequently tested all 48 inmates and 45 staffers, including food service personnel. The results of those tests are still pending.
Elwell said all inmates have masks and have been educated on cleaning their living quarters and keeping social distance when possible.
“In detention centers, it’s hard to really keep that 6-feet distance, but we’ve been trying,” he said. “We’re taking all the precautions. It’s always tough for family members on the outside, but we are doing our best to ensure their loved ones are cared for and protected while they are here.”
The detention center holds inmates for San Miguel and Mora counties as well as the city of Las Vegas, N.M. The warden said the facility does have protocols in place that will allow it to accept and quarantine new inmates if needed.
Elwell said the inmate who tested positive is being kept in isolation and staff members who enter the area or have interaction with him are wearing additional protective gear, including gloves and goggles.
