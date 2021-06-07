State health officials on Monday reported 262 additional cases of COVID-19 over a three-day period and six more deaths from the illness, including a girl from San Juan County.
Santa Fe County had 14 new cases of the virus over the period, stretching from Saturday to Monday.
Among the newly reported deaths were four recent fatalities. In addition to the San Juan County girl, whose age was listed as older than 10, there were three men in their 60s and 70s, one each from Bernalillo, San Juan and Valencia counties.
Two of the deaths were from more than a month ago: a woman in her 80s from Bernalillo County, who was a resident of the Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque, and a woman in her 60s from Sandoval County.
There were 81 people hospitalized in the state for treatment of COVID-19.
The state Department of Health reported 56.7 percent of residents 16 and older were fully vaccinated statewide by Monday. The rate in Santa Fe County was 65.2 percent.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.