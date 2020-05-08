Need an idea to make Mother’s Day a little more special rather than hunkering down at home?
There’s always hanging out in your car in the parking lot at San Isidro Plaza, the shopping center with Lowe’s and Regal Santa Fe Stadium 14.
San Isidro Plaza on Mother’s Day is launching designated food pickup sites and inviting people to stay in the parking lot, where bands might be playing.
“We’re trying to create a little something to get people out of the house,” said Jeff Branch, CEO of Santa Fe-based Columbus Capital, which developed and owns San Isidro Plaza. “We’re trying to help our tenants thrive, not just survive.”
Branch created a website, sanisidroplaza.com, with one-stop access to restaurants and shops taking part. One more click, and you can order online.
The eateries and stores listed were Burger King, Cleopatra Café, Santa Fe Capitol Grill, El Milagro, Starbucks, Thai Café, Subway, Tribes Coffeehouse, Pizza Centro and Sprouts.
