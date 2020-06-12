Sam’s Club in Santa Fe shut down early Friday afternoon after an employee tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a company spokeswoman said.
The 150 employees who work at the store were tested for the virus following state protocols, and the store remained closed for the rest of the day to undergo extra cleaning, Sam’s Club spokeswoman Meggan Kring said.
“We expect to reopen [Saturday] morning,” Kring said. “Our leadership is fully engaged at the Santa Fe club and will continue to work with state and local health officials to help ensure associate and member safety.”
The state asked Sam’s Club to close for business out of an abundance of caution, she said.
“Guided by the CDC, and other health experts, our clubs across the country have been exercising extensive cleaning and sanitizing measures focused on safeguarding the health and well-being of our members and associates,” Kring said. “The company has also implemented associate leave policies and temperature checks for associates, as well as installing sneeze guards and floor decals to assist with social distancing for members.”
The New Mexican
Sometimes I wonder if masks actually put more people at risk. Folks feel like masks are a free ticket to being safe, and they'll engage in riskier behavior they wouldn't otherwise - maybe they'll get too close to someone, or shop with family members and children, or crowd an aisle when they might otherwise stay back. Research shows that people who wear ski helmets actually get in more accidents than those who don't, because they take more risks, thinking they're safe or free from harm with that helmet strapped on. Without a helmet, someone naturally uses more caution, and doesn't feel as invincible. Same with masks. Bottom line: Stores are jammed, the roads are thick with traffic, and people think that wearing a mask is a ticket to safety. Santa Fe's going back to normal, and people are taking the relative low impact of COVID here in town for granted. Ultimately, remember - droplets can still make it through your mask, and masks are not armor against COVID. Best to keep staying home, minimizing retail therapy, and shopping without your buddy.
Sad reality is most people do not even know how to use a mask effectively. I have seen an intake service person at Toyota who put his mask on when someone drove up and then took it off when he was done and put it in his pocket. Simply imagine the virus stuck to the outside of the mask. Not smart to disrupt it - just in case. It is also ridiculous to wear it over the mouth but not over the nose as it is not working and puts the wearer and others at risk.
Contrary to the up and coming consensus (among select groups) that we are entering a safer environment by the simple notion that we are starting to open up our society, is simply not true. Better to be safe and continue to be safe to avoid a recurrence. A very simple strategy to eliminate the virus or reduce it drastically. Easier to breathe with a mask on than dead or gravely ill - if not you then someone else. Lot of talk about community and economy etc. You want to help both? Wear a mask and wear it correctly...
