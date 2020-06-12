Sam’s Club in Santa Fe shut down early Friday afternoon after an employee tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a company spokeswoman said.
The 150 employees who work at the store were tested for the virus following state protocols, and the store remained closed for the rest of the day to undergo extra cleaning, Sam’s Club spokeswoman Meggan Kring said.
“We expect to reopen [Saturday] morning,” Kring said. “Our leadership is fully engaged at the Santa Fe club and will continue to work with state and local health officials to help ensure associate and member safety.”
The state asked Sam’s Club to close for business out of an abundance of caution, she said.
“Guided by the CDC, and other health experts, our clubs across the country have been exercising extensive cleaning and sanitizing measures focused on safeguarding the health and well-being of our members and associates,” Kring said. “The company has also implemented associate leave policies and temperature checks for associates, as well as installing sneeze guards and floor decals to assist with social distancing for members.”
The New Mexican
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.