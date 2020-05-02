Annie Buttons has an autoimmune disorder. She wears a face mask when she goes shopping to guard against COVID-19.
But she would like to see everyone wearing masks in stores to provide extra protection for people like her — those at high risk of developing severe cases of the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
“I went to Trader Joe’s, and basically the people working at Trader Joe’s were pretty good,” said Buttons, 65, who lives in Santa Fe. “It was just the people who were shopping there that were pretty bad.”
Santa Fe County, which had 107 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus as of Saturday, has largely contained its growth. The county has been touted by state officials as a model for the success of its social-distancing practices during the pandemic.
But visits to stores in Santa Fe show shoppers are lax when it comes to wearing masks.
Over a two-hour period one day last week at four grocery and big-box stores — Walmart Supercenter, Target, Smith’s on Cerrillos Road and Market Street — less than 60 percent of the more than 1,600 people who entered the stores wore face coverings.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last month began recommending people wear masks in public places to help prevent the virus’s spread. While the virus can penetrate some types of materials, a mask lessens the risk that a person wearing it will spread the droplet-borne virus when coughing or sneezing.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has donned surgical and homemade cloth face masks in news conferences broadcast on her Facebook page, urging residents across the state to keep each other safe by keeping their faces covered.
Continued social distancing — standing at least 6 feet from other people — and wearing masks in public will be vital to containing the virus and eventually ending a statewide shutdown of a range of business operations, Lujan Grisham has said.
She repeated the message Thursday, when she announced a less-restrictive public health order allowing some businesses to reopen with limits.
Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber issued a notice Friday encouraging people to continue self-isolating in their homes, social distancing in public and wearing protective gear, even as businesses reopen.
“If you’re going out, wear a mask,” the mayor’s message said. “… If you’re grocery shopping, wear a mask and gloves.”
Buttons wishes more people would take such messages seriously.
She’s not just concerned for herself, Buttons said. “We are all in this together. You could be carrying this virus and not have any symptoms and be passing it on.”
Dr. Anne Foster, the chief medical officer and an OB-GYN at Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center, said masks don’t replace other measures that are important for preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus — such as staying home as much as possible, washing your hands “frequently and thoroughly” and standing at least 6 feet from others.
But she said masks can reduce transmission by people unknowingly infected with the virus — those who are asymptomatic or not yet showing symptoms. Through no fault of their own, Foster said, people could be transmitting the virus to others in the community without realizing it.
Masks also prevent people from touching their faces, Foster said, which lessens their chance of becoming infected. “By having that mask on, if we have contaminated hands, you are less likely to self-inoculate.”
Neither Lujan Grisham nor Webber has mandated people wear face masks in public, even inside buildings. In her address Thursday, the governor said enforcing a mask requirement would be “incredibly challenging.”
But several cities and states across the nation have imposed mask requirements for shoppers. Some have even fined violators.
As of Friday, 12 states required people to wear face coverings in some public settings. Other states had mask requirements for employees at certain types of businesses.
Laredo, Texas, requires anyone over the age of 5 to wear a mask in public or face a fine of up to $1,000.
Cities in Massachusetts have enacted similar orders.
When asked why Lujan Grisham has not included face mask rules in her public health order, spokeswoman Jodi McGinnis Porter wrote in an email that “it is yet unclear what ‘might’ be required to safely reopen segments of the economy in a gradual fashion following evidence-based public health guidelines.”
Several grocery stores and large retailers operating in Santa Fe said their workers must wear face masks to help keep customers safe.
A spokesperson for Walmart said employees at all the company’s stores were provided with masks and required to wear face coverings as of April 20.
Employees at Target also must wear masks.
Market Street and Smith’s require their workers to wear both masks and gloves. Market Street workers also are required to wash their hands every 20 minutes.
Meanwhile, the practice of wearing a mask varied among the stores’ shoppers.
During a count from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the four stores in Santa Fe, those who wore some sort of face covering — from a disposable surgical mask to a homemade mask made from an old T-shirt to a bandanna or scarf — outnumbered those who didn’t.
But the margin at some stores was narrow.
Nearly three-fourths of the 340 people who entered Market Street wore a mask or other face covering.
At Target, about 59 percent of the 485 people who walked into the store had their faces covered.
The rate dropped to about 51 percent at Walmart Supercenter and Smith’s on Cerrillos Road: 199 of the 386 shoppers at Walmart and 205 of the 395 people who went into Smith’s wore masks.
Some shoppers stood closer than 6 feet while waiting in line to enter the stores, and several families shopped together in unmasked groups.
Kyle Mason, the city of Santa Fe’s emergency management director, said the city strongly encourages people to wear masks any time they come within 6 feet of other people.
Because the number of coronavirus cases has been growing very slowly in Santa Fe County, Mason said, he thinks following the current guidelines is appropriate.
“But if there was a large spike in our community,” he added, “we would have to address it differently.”
