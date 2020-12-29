Rising cases in northwestern New Mexico — 117 in McKinley County and 105 in San Juan County — headed the state's COVID-19 numbers Tuesday.
New Mexico reported 1,221 cases and 23 deaths, including two in Santa Fe County, where a man in his 90s and a man in his 80s have died from COVID-19. Both were hospitalized and had underlying conditions, according to the state Department of Health.
It was the first time in three days New Mexico had been over 1,000 daily cases.
In all, 2,403 New Mexicans have died since the pandemic began in March.
Santa Fe County saw 67 new cases, according to the state. Bernalillo County had the most cases, with 353. There were 122 new cases in Doña Ana County.
As officials begin looking to see what effect the Christmas holiday may have on new cases, the state said 806 people are hospitalized.
