The numbers just keep going up.
Spurred by a spike in San Juan County, the state on Monday reported 62 new positive cases of COVID-19, pushing the state's tally to 686.
Two new cases were reported in Santa Fe County, but it was an increase of 25 in the state's far northwest corner — where officials predicted a surge this week — that drove the increase.
The state's Department of Health said in a news release that 48 people are now hospitalized because of the respiratory illness, while 133 have recovered.
To date, 12 people in New Mexico have died from the virus. Most had underlying health problems.
The new cases include one more resident and two more staff members at La Vida Llena retirement community in Albuquerque, which saw a number of positive test results over the weekend.
Bernalillo County has the most number of confirmed cases, at 262, followed by Sandoval County with 114, San Juan County with 83 and Santa Fe County with 64.
The Health Department once again urged New Mexicans to stay home and self-isolate to stem the spread of the virus "except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare."
This is a developing story and will be updated.
I forgot to say kudos to our governor. She rocks. Doing a great job.
What is needed in San Juan County that people in the Santa Fe area might provide?
