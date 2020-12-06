A Rio Arriba County man in his 20s and a Taos County man in his 50s were among the 11 COVID-19 deaths reported Sunday by state health officials.
The Department of Health also reported 1,250 new cases of the coronavirus, including 64 in Santa Fe County.
The agency said 919 people in New Mexico were receiving hospital care for COVID-19 on Sunday.
The state has had 108,088 confirmed cases and 1,749 deaths since the pandemic began.
Health officials said 41 new cases were reported at six correctional facilities across the state, including two at the Penitentiary of New Mexico near Santa Fe.
