State health officials on Thursday reported seven additional COVID-19 deaths, including a Rio Arriba County woman in her 50s, to bring the statewide toll to 3,916.
The state also reported 235 new cases of the coronavirus, with 10 infections in Santa Fe County, 94 in Bernalillo County, 28 in Doña Ana County and 26 in Sandoval County.
Overall, New Mexico has had 190,491 confirmed cases, and 173,020 residents have recovered from the illness.
On Thursday, 112 patients were being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals across New Mexico.
