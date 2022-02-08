Rio Arriba County woman among 6 more COVID fatalities The New Mexican Feb 8, 2022 Feb 8, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Coronavirus Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Rio Arriba County woman in her 80s was one of six more people in New Mexico who have died from COVID-19, state health officials reported Tuesday.It was one of the lowest numbers of new deaths the state has seen in months.Health officials reported 1,412 new cases of the illness, including 51 in Santa Fe County.Four counties had triple-digit case numbers: Bernalillo with 324; Doña Ana with 307; Sandoval with 101 and San Juan with 102. McKinley County had 78 and Eddy County, 67.There were 593 people hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of COVID-19. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching View (0) comments (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHistorian resigns from New Mexico's Black Education Act Advisory CouncilFamily details Española raid on YouTube; police say protocols followedMan accused of break-in, eating resident's shrimp, leaving $200Santa Fe County deputies union votes no confidence in sheriffSanta Fe firefighters try to aid homeless during freezing nightsNames of applicants for Santa Fe police chief releasedPlanning Commission OKs housing projects, two hotelsReport says wireless radiation may harm wildlifeStorm hinders traffic, leads to shutdownsLuján's stroke alters path forward for Democrats Images Videos CommentedPNM: Summertime could include rotating outages (45)Speaker Egolf finally steps up on predatory lending (40)Santa Fe clinic says it won't treat unvaccinated patients in person (38)Legislators dawdle on repeal of Social Security tax (35)Survey finds faith in elections faltering in N.M. (34)Bill would prosecute parents for allowing kids access to guns (28)U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján suffers stroke (26)Santa Fe County deputies union votes no confidence in sheriff (23)Lundstrom revives plan for hydrogen hub with new House bill (23)Report says wireless radiation may harm wildlife (22)Family details Española raid on YouTube; police say protocols followed (22)High noon at the Capitol on predatory lending (21)'Rust' shooting prompts bill requiring actors to take gun safety training (21)Historian resigns from New Mexico's Black Education Act Advisory Council (21)Senate confirms appointment of public education secretary after GOP grilling (21)Santa Fe Public Schools prepares to dramatically change grading (17)Luján's stroke alters path forward for Democrats (17)Afghan refugees get help in Santa Fe, but housing still an 'urgent need' (24)LANL workers contaminated in radiation leak (15)Even a stroke may not stop Ben Ray Luján (15)Storefront lenders lose battle; war over 175% interest rates goes on (15)Opinion split on legislation that would allow 16- and 17-year-olds to vote in local elections (15)Leading Democrats not ready to back hydrogen hub bill (15)Rio Rancho man killed in one of two police shootings Wednesday (14)Committee endorses voting rights bill on party-line vote (14)Hydrogen Hub Act on hold after Egolf put it on 'Speaker's Table' (14)Some good weapons against omicron hard to access (13)Report: New Mexico motorists paying price for poor roads (13)New Mexico is ready to protect voting rights (13)Father/son coaching duo mourned by community (13)Planning Commission OKs housing projects, two hotels (13)Hundreds turn out for 'Oppenheimer' casting call (13)Pros and pols wreck the language, one ton at a time (12)Blizzard buffets East Coast with deep snow, winds, flooding (12)Resident says Pete's Place still a 'nuisance' despite changes (12)Job description for deputy city manager approved (12)Website gives Santa Fe high marks for art scene (19)New Mexico's COVID-19 numbers continue to dip (11)SFPS superintendent gets two-year contract (11)Health official hopeful as virus cases decline (11)Santa Fe County woman dies of COVID-19 (11)Horsemen turn dark moment into turning point (11)Man accused of break-in, eating resident's shrimp, leaving $200 (11)Building homes will keep Santa Fe vital (11)Indicted lawmaker cultivated benevolent image (11)N.M. to get $43M to clean up abandoned oil wells (11)After long debate, lawmakers strike 16-year-olds from voting rights bill (10)Protesters rally to demand Native activist's release (10)House committee halts governor's hydrogen bill (10)Padre Martínez saw New Mexico through many changes (10)Santa Fe continues search for police chief (10)Police identify Santo Domingo man killed on I-25 (10)Santa Fe firefighters try to aid homeless during freezing nights (10)Developer seeks changes to former Alvord Elementary site plan (10)'Rust' medic's lawsuit alleges trauma from shooting put her out of work (9)New Mexico's process for pandemic ad buys drawing criticism (9)Lawmaker involved in car crash on way to Capitol (9)Attack on petroglyphs part of a troubling trend (8)States must stand up to protect voting rights (8)Demand representatives stop taxing Social Security (8)Names of applicants for Santa Fe police chief released (8)New benches freshen Plaza's appearance (8)Dems see high court pick as chance to revive 2022 prospects (8)Negotiations seek to avert Smith's grocery strike (7)Jan. 6, 2021: Not 'legitimate political discourse' (7)Forget tiny houses; row houses are most efficient (7)NM governor runs into tough start at session (7)Robertson's defensive hustle paces offensive output in 2-3A victory (7)House passes bill to cut 175% storefront loan rate to 36% (7)Vaccine mandate enforcement delayed at SFCC (7)Ranchers oppose plan to kill feral cattle in Western New Mexico (7)Pretrial release reform deserves better solution (7)Bill to ban spent nuclear fuel storage in N.M. advances (7)Belen man indicted in hit-and-run that left boy dead (7)Pretrial detention measure tabled by Senate committee (7)Record $8.47 billion budget clears House (7)A Supreme Court appointment to celebrate (7)Nonverbal man who's made connections across Santa Fe facing terminal cancer (7)Help Afghan refugees coming to Santa Fe (6)Safe gun storage saves lives (6)PNM files more detail in appeal of proposed merger (6)Public comment meetings this week on draft action plan of Wildlife Corridors Act (6)U.S. tries to publicize Russian disinformation on Ukraine (6)Pete's Place shelter announces 'zero-tolerance' policy for nearby campers (33)Industry should pay for abandoned wells (6)Water official tells Senate panel drought leaving mark on N.M. (6)Winter storm results in accidents, school closures (6)Wrongful death suits filed in San Juan County deputy's shooting of Navajo man (6)Homewise project on West Alameda gets City Council approval (6)Deuce coupe (6)Paying teachers more is a necessary first step (6)Governor's water adviser to become state engineer (6)Three crime-related bills make it through committee (5)Jan. 6 committee subpoenas fake Trump electors in 7 states (5)New Mexico immigrant families eligible for cash-assistance pilot (5)Here's how to weigh in on police chief selection (5)Authorities in New Mexico search for petroglyph vandals (5)New Mexico adds 5,179 COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths (5)Governor appoints first infrastructure director (5)Two Santa Fe men arrested on federal drug trafficking warrants (5) COLUMNISTS & BLOGS James Barron Horsemen turn dark moment into turning point Ringside Seat Legislators dawdle on repeal of Social Security tax Phill Casaus Even a stroke may not stop Ben Ray Luján Building Santa Fe Forget tiny houses; row houses are most efficient
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.