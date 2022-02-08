A Rio Arriba County woman in her 80s was one of six more people in New Mexico who have died from COVID-19, state health officials reported Tuesday.

It was one of the lowest numbers of new deaths the state has seen in months.

Health officials reported 1,412 new cases of the illness, including 51 in Santa Fe County.

Four counties had triple-digit case numbers: Bernalillo with 324; Doña Ana with 307; Sandoval with 101 and San Juan with 102. McKinley County had 78 and Eddy County, 67.

There were 593 people hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of COVID-19.

