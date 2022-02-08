editor's pick Rio Arriba County woman among 6 more COVID deaths The New Mexican Feb 8, 2022 Feb 8, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Coronavirus Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Rio Arriba County woman in her 80s was one of six more people in New Mexico who have died from COVID-19, state health officials reported Tuesday.It was one of the lowest numbers of new deaths the state has seen in months.Health officials reported 1,412 new cases of the illness, including 51 in Santa Fe County.Four counties had triple-digit case numbers: Bernalillo with 324; Doña Ana with 307; Sandoval with 101 and San Juan with 102. McKinley County had 78 and Eddy County, 67.There were 593 people hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of COVID-19. mark Coble Feb 9, 2022 7:29am NOT a vaccine per definition pre covid hysteria. Died from covid or with covid? Survival rate? NOT a vaccine per definition pre covid hysteria. Died from covid or with covid? Survival rate?
