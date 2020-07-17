The daily number of newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus again topped 300 Friday and included a troubling spike in Rio Arriba County.
State health officials reported 319 new cases, bringing the total to 16,456, and three additional deaths from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus.
A total of 565 New Mexico residents have died from COVID-19. The new deaths include a man in his 40s and a man in his 80s from McKinley County and a woman in her 70s from San Juan County. The two northwestern counties were hot spots for the novel coronavirus in the earlier months of the pandemic. While daily infection numbers have declined in the area, the death toll there continues to rise.
More than a third of the coronavirus cases reported Friday, 111, were in Bernalillo County. Doña Ana County, which has the state's fourth-highest number of cases, reported an additional 36.
Rio Arriba County reported 37 new cases, for a total of 193. The one-day spike was a 24 percent increase in the county's caseload.
Valencia County saw a 12 percent rise in one day, with 25 new cases. It now has a total of 241.
Health officials also reported two new cases among state inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County. The prison has a total of nine cases.
Santa Fe County reported seven new cases, bringing its total to 396.
There are now 166 people hospitalized in New Mexico for treatment of COVID-19.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.