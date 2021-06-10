The New Mexico Department of Health on Thursday reported 103 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths, including a Rio Arriba County man in his 50s.
The virus has infected 203,919 New Mexicans, resulting in 4,295 fatalities.
Santa Fe County had 10 new cases, while Bernalillo County added 20, Doña Ana County recorded 14 and Otero County logged nine.
As of Thursday, two-thirds of eligible New Mexicans had received at least one shot of a coronavirus vaccine, while 57.2 percent were fully vaccinated.
In Santa Fe County, 75.2 percent of eligible residents were partially vaccinated and 65.2 percent were fully vaccinated.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Still 99.7 % survival rate or higher for healthy people?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.