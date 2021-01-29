Santa Fe Public Schools plan to reopen classrooms in a hybrid model Feb. 22, Superintendent Veronica García announced Friday.
The announcement, in line with Garciá's promise to give parents, teachers and administrators at least two weeks to prepare for reopening campuses, follows the governor's decision to allow public school districts to provide in-person instruction to students for two days a week, while continuing remote lessons for three days.
However, the state gives districts several options for how to implement the hybrid learning model amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
García said she will present the Santa Fe district’s reopening plan, from kindergarten through 12th grade, at a Feb. 4 school board meeting. The district will continue to teach most students remotely while offering instruction on campus to small groups through one option outlined by the state Public Education Department. The model requires a ratio of no more than five students per teacher at each school.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the Public Education Department announced Tuesday public school districts and charter schools could reopen classrooms with hybrid learning beginning Feb. 8. Previously, the state has allowed only elementary schools to offer in-class instruction in counties where COVID-19 case counts and other criteria fell under a certain threshold.
García said she wanted a two-week window to help parents and teachers adjust to students returning to school. Most middle and high school teachers have not returned to their classrooms since the pandemic began in March.
“Those coming back are going to need a little bit of time to get ready,” García said.
She said she will present other possible hybrid models for discussion at the board meeting as the district explores the best way to bring students back.
Those plans are based on the number of students who elect to return to the classroom, as well as faculty and staff members at each school who agree to work on campus. About 165 teachers and support staff members at elementary schools volunteered for the hybrid learning model in the fall, which began in October but lasted just a few weeks. Schools closed again in late November as COVID-19 cases increased at an alarming rate.
The winter-spring hybrid model will likely see some changes based on the district’s brief experience with hybrid learning in the fall, García said.
“The programs might look a little bit different [at each school], but we are trying to improve it,” she said.
School administrators are in the process of determining how many employees want to return to the classroom, García said, adding the district's hybrid program likely will prioritize special-education students and those who lack sufficient internet access at their homes.
Grace Mayer, a teacher at Milagro Middle School and president of the National Education Association-Santa Fe, said she welcomed some of the changes the district intends to make because they will help ease the burden teachers face in juggling remote and in-person learning.
She emphasized most teachers will feel more comfortable returning to the classroom after they receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The state Department of Health recently decided to refocus its COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort on the elderly and high-risk residents rather than teachers and other essential workers who are lower on the priority list.
“We have a lot of parents who chose to keep their kids remote for the entirety of the year,” Mayer said. “I don’t know where our community is on this. I guess we’ll see in the next week or two.”
Another factor in the district’s target date for hybrid learning involves athletics and extracurricular activities.
García said Santa Fe Public Schools had to be operating in a hybrid model by Feb. 22 for high school students to participate in sports. The New Mexico Activities Association announced Tuesday fall sports and other activities can resume on that date, as long as participating schools have reopened with hybrid learning.
School districts also must abide by the Public Education Department's reentry guidelines, which include maintaining coronavirus-safe practices, surveillance testing and site inspections, and keeping students with their cohorts.
García said secondary schools in Santa Fe, which had to remain closed in the fall, still must undergo site inspections.
