For weeks, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has declined to require that the people of New Mexico wear face masks in public.
She repeatedly has said such an imposition would be impractical and has strongly encouraged state residents to voluntarily cover their faces. But on Wednesday, the governor changed course. Beginning Saturday, everyone must wear a mask in public, she said.
The punishment for breaking this section of the new health code? A stern word and a punishing glance.
"It's not optional," Lujan Grisham said Wednesday.
State police and first responders will enforce the new requirement, which will appear in the next emergency public health order effective this weekend, with "extreme positive peer pressure," Lujan Grisham said.
More punitive enforcement — such as a citation and a fine — would be impractical and strain already overworked first responders, the governor said, imploring listeners of her weekly address to understand that the lack of enforcement is "not an invitation to not wear a mask."
The exceptions to this rule are when eating, drinking and exercising. And, of course, at home.
With the unenforceable new requirement also comes a glimmer of hope for small businesses that have been all but throttled by public health orders meant to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. The new order, which extends the health emergency through May 31, will allow retailers previously not listed as essential businesses to operate at 25 percent capacity.
That includes gun stores, which were controversially shuttered when they were not listed as essential; clothing stores; or any other shop that has not been allowed to operate under a previous health order allowing only essential stores to remain open at limited capacity and often with certain restrictions.
Lujan Grisham also announced that churches and other religious services will be allowed to reopen at 10 percent of their max capacity. The closure of churches, along with gun stores, had been a flashpoint for many conservatives across the state and a source of prolonged denunciation from GOP elected officials or Republicans running for office.
Dining-in restaurants, indoor malls, salons, barber shops and gyms will not be allowed to reopen. But the governor suggested that if people continue their regiment of face masks, social distancing, staying home and hand-washing, then dining in could be a reality by June.
By August, the state could even reopen schools, and the governor said that remains a possibility. She acknowledged, however, that likely will be difficult.
"Your personal decisions will determine whether or not we move into these next phases," Lujan Grisham said.
Crucial to that effort will be wearing a face mask.
Human Services Secretary David Scrase cited evidence saying that even rudimentary cloth masks or bandannas "could save thousands of lives" if everyone wore one.
He cited a study suggesting that COVID-19 deaths could be cut by as much as 17 percent to 45 percent if 80 percent of the state wore masks.
But the state's virus hot spots — McKinley, San Juan and Cibola counties — will continue to be exempt from the ease of restrictions in the state.
On Wednesday, the Governor's Office reported 12 additional deaths related to COVID-19 and 155 new confirmed cases.
That brought the New Mexico's totals to 5,364 confirmed cases and 231 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.
As of Wednesday, 200 people in New Mexico were hospitalized with COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and 1,515 had recovered.
Six new deaths occurred in San Juan County. Four of them were residents of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington — two women in their 70s, a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 90s. Two women who lived at Life Care Center of Farmington — one in her 90s and another in her 100s — also died.
In Bernalillo County, two residents of the Village at Alameda in Albuquerque died — a woman in her 80s and a man in his 100s — along with a woman in her 50s.
Other deaths included two McKinley County men — one in his 80s and another in his 30s — as well as a Sandoval County man in his 50s.
Still, Republicans again bashed the governor's efforts to contain the virus as "ludicrous and unjust" and would prefer diving back into normalcy over the governor's approach of allowing the state to dip in one toe at a time.
"Industries are dying, businesses are crumbling and hope is withering," the Republican Party of New Mexico said in a statement. "The governor's order continues to impose on the civil rights of New Mexicans, deny them the right to worship as a full congregation, ignore peoples' right to free commerce and threaten businesses that don’t comply with her order.
"Is this leadership or autocracy?" the party continued.
But the battle with COVID-19 is far from over. Scrase acknowledged the grim reality that efforts like this likely will persist until there is a vaccine.
“This is gonna go on for 15 to 18 more months until we have an effective, proven vaccine," Scrase said.
In the background of the new options for retailers and houses of worship is an increasing transmission rate in Southern New Mexico, which borders El Paso, where there have been spiking COVID-19 diagnoses since Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott allowed malls, restaurants and other businesses to reopen.
Meanwhile, children have emerged as likely "super spreaders" of the disease, Scrase said, because of their likelihood to transmit it while showing no or only mild symptoms.
Another anecdote may not bode well for the return of live music: Scrase recounted a recent story about a report saying 53 people recently were sickened and two died after two March choir rehearsals in Washington. The practice spread from one member to 87 percent of the group, CNN reported.
"If you’re scared by this, you’re in good company with myself. Turns out that singing is a super-spreader event," Scrase said. "Loud speaking in public does the same thing. We really want to make sure people are aware how dangerous large gatherings can be."
