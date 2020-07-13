New Mexico restaurants took to social media and one Santa Fe eatery even defied Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s latest health order Monday as operators throughout the state voiced their anger at the suspension of dine-in service during the COVID-19 crisis.
Restaurants around the state participated in a virtual protest at 2 p.m. Monday under the hashtag #letusserve on Facebook and Twitter.
The effort was organized by the New Mexico Restaurant Association.
The social media posts involved photos of restaurant employees holding up poster board with Let Us Serve messages outside and inside restaurants throughout the state.
Meanwhile, Michael Dennis, a licensed owner of Weck’s restaurants in Santa Fe and Farmington, allowed customers inside his restaurant Monday — an apparent violation of a public health order that says restaurants may only serve diners outdoors at 50 percent of maximum occupancy or via takeout and delivery.
Two New Mexico State Police officers showed up to the Cerrillos Road restaurant before 10 a.m., but no citation or cease-and-desist letter was issued, state police Public Information Officer Dusty Francisco wrote in an email.
He added Dennis would be contacted “at a later time,” though the restaurant continued to serve indoor diners Monday.
One of Dennis’ customers Monday was Kadimah Levanah, owner of Apothecary Restaurant and Santa Fe Oxygen & Healing Bar.
She said she has not opened her dining room but added she hoped to form a coalition of Santa Fe restaurateurs to find a working solution to deal with the governor’s public health orders.
“The intention is to create a communication platform to discuss how we can be family-safe, community-safe and business-viable,” Levanah said.
Restaurant owners complain they have taken it on the chin several times since mid-March, agonizing over the most recent dine-in restriction that took effect Monday.
Many restaurants laid off nearly all their staffs in the spring except for the few needed to do takeout or delivery.
Some could keep paying employees through the federal Paycheck Protection Program, but the eight-week term for many has expired.
Levanah said she had 35-40 employees in early March and hired 15 new employees when restaurants were allowed to offer dine-in service at 50 percent occupancy. But only one of those people was from the March crew.
The Bourbon Grill on Old Las Vegas Highway has a patio, but the tips outdoors will be even less than the reduced tips servers got under 50 percent indoor occupancy, said server, assistant manager and social media manager Lauren Becerra.
Bourbon Grill took part in the #letusserve protest.
“Our patio is very small,” Becerra said. “We bought a tent, but it doesn’t have many tables.”
New Mexico Restaurant Association CEO Carol Wight said the #letusserve campaign is designed to give restaurants and employees a voice.
“We want our membership to have a way to feel empowered,” Wight said.
The governor’s press secretary, Nora Meyers Sackett, said Lujan Grisham’s most recent decision to eliminate dine-in service was a necessary outgrowth of the rise in COVID-19 cases in the state.
“The governor has said from the outset that if New Mexico’s COVID-19 cases continued to trend upwards, the state would need to retract some of the reopening measures we had been able to enact, including indoor dining,” Sackett said.
Weck’s Dennis did not respond for a request for an interview but did send an email message to The New Mexican.
“Over 200 restaurants have already gone out of business and they’re not coming back as a result of the first shutdown,” he wrote, citing a New Mexican Restaurant Association estimate of the number of restaurant closures. “That number will only climb with a second closure. … So we made a well-thought-out decision for the sake of our employees’ financial welfare, that we are keeping our dining rooms open but with strict safety measures in place. We have lowered our seating capacity to 25 percent, are continuing to disinfect our stores and kitchens, screened, and provided PPE to our employees. There are temperature checks on all customers and employees before they enter the store.”
Weck’s Inc., which operates 13 other restaurants in the state, set itself apart from Dennis in a Saturday Facebook post, noting he is the owner for only the Santa Fe and Farmington locations.
“The decisions he is making for his restaurants is completely independent from all other Weck’s locations,” the company wrote. “ALL Weck’s ABQ, Rio Rancho, Los Lunas and Las Cruces locations are NOT affiliated with the decisions he is making for his restaurants.”
Wight said the restaurant association had informed its members it could not condone the defiance of the public health order. “But we understand [Weck’s Santa Fe/Farminton’s] need to do this,” she added.
Other Santa Fe restaurant owners said they also agree the dine-in shutdown is an overreach.
“It’s going way beyond what I think is necessary,” said Chocolate En La Plaza owner Victoria Rivera, one of four eateries to join Levanah’s coalition Monday.
I would like to see lots of outdoor seating for restaurants that can’t serve indoors. Masks worn by customers unless eating/drinking. Masks worn by servers. Lots of room in parking lots, provide shade with blue tarps.
New York City closed off blocks and there are chairs and tables in the streets. People walk in the streets, bicycle, etc. Many streets will remain closed for quite a while.
Change zoning here, don’t make residential ghettos and don’t make business ghettos with huge, barren parking lots. Multi-use areas Areg far more sensible. And more shade.
Shame, shame on Weck’s.happily, their business may be impacted by this boneheaded and greedy move..there are much better places to eat in Santa fe.
The State Police should put padlocks on all of the doors of Weck's Santa Fe restaurant.
Our Governor is not a dictator: she has the full authority of the US Constitution enabling her Public Health Orders. Thankfully her laser focus is on saving lives. (And yes, businesses will be hurt. Blame the global pandemic that has no cure, no treatment, and no vaccine). Our Governor's only misstep so far is not asking the State Police to more aggressively enforce her Public Health Orders.
We'll have to see how the lawyers prove for legal purposes that someone got the virus at Wecks or any other particular business. All the howling about "we don't have a king in this country", well folks, we don't have a king (or in this case queen) in NM either. Thank you restaurant owners for finally standing up to the tyrannical rule of our feckless governor.
It will be impossible for any person to prove where they contracted the virus. That is exactly why our Governor, who has the authority of the US Constitution, has to shut down restaurants. She is not a Queen or Dictator: she was duly elected by the people of New Mexico. And as Governor she has the legal authority to close down restaurants, close down other businesses, and keep schools closed. Every one of those actions is legal.
Thank you patriots, for speaking truth to dictatorial power, and standing up for your and our rights as Americans. Maybe soon the courts will end this dictator's reign of terror.
You should also thank the patriots that stood up to the governor’s orders and marched for social justice. Or will you perpetuate your “blood on their hands” hypocrisy?
I do not thank anarchists that engage in riots, looting, arson, and destruction of private and public property. They have no rights to do any of that, and are also violating a health order no one seems to care about. The Guv, Mayors, etc. have blood on their hands, increased cases, increased deaths, and that did not happen in restaurants.
Actually, it did.
You posted wrong info about the PPP program. 8 weeks was extended to 24 so the squeeze you wrote about isn’t correct. It would be great in all this for restaurants to be able to get more PPP if needed and also have broader ability to use it for necessary expenses that could then be forgivable. Please report important things like this correctly, there is enough confusion around these loans as is.
Shame on you Weck's! I hope every santa fe resident boycotts your restaurant, long after covid criss over. Just remember, personal injury attorneys read this article as well and will not hesitate to defend a cook, server, etc. Who contract covid.19 at your establishment. Make sure and carry high liability coverage. Cheers.
So Weck's staff & customers are choosing the way of Florida, Texas and Arizona. If it stopped there, I'd be totally fine about it. But anyone infected in the restaurant will share it with whoever they come in contact with, including vulnerable populations. A purely selfish act.
If the trillions in government bail out money that have been pooped out in the last 2 months had gone to small business people and employees instead of institutions like Harvard and the Catholic Church this would not be happening. The government is getting ready to do another $ 3 Trillion in bail outs which will add up to $ 30,000 for every man woman and child in the US, but mom dad each got $ 1,200. Nothing for the bebes though. BUT the stock market had one of it's best months ever last month!!
This is the ultimate in self absorbed greed and a lack of community responsibility. This country is facing an existential crisis. Those who believe it's a hoax, or are in denial for their own reasons, are slapping the community in the face; and, literally promoting the death of their customers.
Amen
Just wait until more people get sick
And blame the governor
And the lawyers will laugh all the way to the bank
To me, Weck's in santa fe kinda seedy location in a way and would not surprise me future covid.19 infections. I liked their breakfast, but not enough to risk going there now that they decided to open during Mlg mandate to close off inside dining. It saddens me Weck's is more interested in receiving $7.59 for a breakfast plate than abiding by statewide legal order. It saddens me Weck's thinks only their patrons and employees are free of covid.19. it saddens me money is more important than playing by the rules. Frankly, my appetite for anything on their menu at this time repulses me.
