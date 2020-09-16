The novel coronavirus again struck Second Street Brewery’s Rufina Taproom, the company reported Monday to the state Environment Department.
A separate case was reported Saturday at the brewery's Second Street location. The positive test results were among several reported recently at local businesses.
“We’ve already taken care of the on-property cleaning to reopen," Second Street owner and brewmaster Rod Tweet said. The location on Second Street is open and the Rufina site, which also had a case in August, will reopen in a day or two, he said.
New York Deli on Catron Street reported its first coronavirus case among employees Monday. “We’re going to be closed for a few days,” said manager Adam Lassetter.
A case of the virus also was reported Monday at Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino.
Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center reported its third coronavirus case Monday among employees.
“Patients were not exposed in these cases and no additional employees have been impacted,” Presbyterian Santa Fe CEO Jon Wade said in a statement.
Santa Fe Public Schools announced a maintenance employee working at the Nye Early Childhood Center tested positive for the virus Thursday. The worker is at least the 11th in the district to receive a positive test result.
Other Santa Fe-area workplaces reporting coronavirus cases among employees since Friday:
- Egis Complete Care
- Samsville Gallery
- Signature Flight Support
- Fix My Roof LLC
- Pojoaque Supermarket
- New Mexico Department of Health
- Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office
- Santa Fe Properties
- Shell, 4061 Cerrillos Road
- Southwest Plastering
