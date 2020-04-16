Dana Boucher checked the groceries in the bag with smiling eyes. Her protective mask hid her other facial features.
Yes, all the ordered goods were there, as expected: 10 pounds of flour, a dozen fresh organic eggs, some corn oil, three pounds of dry pinto beans and a big package of butter.
The price tag: $29. But the real payoff was the unseen bottom line: She avoided shopping at a grocery store and thus avoided a lot of stress.
That's because she bought her stuff at Back Road Pizza on Second Street, which is selling dry goods alongside its regular takeout fare.
"I opened up a grocery-dry goods section because people were calling us for flour and yeast and things they couldn't find in the store anymore," said Piper Kapin, Back Road's owner. "We have almost 20 items we are selling — flour, oils, beans, salts, corn meal, dish soap. We even have nitrile gloves."
Such innovation is going on at several Santa Fe restaurants, places that have access to basics that are sometimes running short in grocery stores. And for both business and customer, there's a perk: A no-contact, curbside pickup system.
Boucher, who said she and her husband, Campion, like to order pizza from Back Road, learned about the offer on the restaurant's Facebook page. Not only does it give her a chance to avoid the big-box stores, but it also allows her to funnel some money to a business that may be struggling during the COVID-19 crisis.
"Supporting the the local economy is everything," she said.
The exchange is pretty simple: Back Road's staffers simply open a window, deposit the groceries or pizza on a table just outside the building and let the customer pick it up after those staffers disappear back behind the quickly closed window. All purchases are made in advance online or by the phone with a credit card transaction, so there's no need to make change.
Kapin said Back Road's approach helps the restaurant stay open at a time when state mandates allow only takeout or delivery. And she's not alone: Rio Chama steakhouse on Old Santa Fe Trail just started offering similar fixings — a "pantry box” for baked goods, said general manager Lexa Cary, who also is president of Santa Fe Dining, which encompasses eight restaurants.
Rio Chama's $20 package includes 32 ounces of, respectively, flour, rice and pinto beans; a dozen eggs; a gallon of milk; and 4 ounces of baking yeast, she said.
"People are really nervous about going to the grocery store," Cary said. "And we were brainstorming on what people can't get at a grocery store that they can get here."
Last week, Rio Chama dipped its entrepreneurial ladle into the grocery business by selling an "essentials" box for people fed up with shelves devoid of toilet paper.
That box has four rolls of toilet paper, two rolls of paper towels, four ounces of spray sanitizer, a gallon of bleach and 100 nitrile gloves. All for $22, Cary said.
At first, the restaurant sold about 25 boxes in a week. Since then, it's been more like 15 per day.
"It's going very well," Cary said, adding it's likely Santa Fe Dining will expand the deal to Maria's New Mexican Kitchen, which also is open for takeout.
She said Rio Chama has set up a delivery system to provide takeout food and grocery boxes to customers. Customers may place an order by calling the restaurant.
While Kapin said Back Road has managed to get through the health care crisis so far with minimal staff layoffs and a minimal drop in profits, Cary said the packaged grocery deals — plus a family dinner special that provides soup, salad, potatoes, vegetables and an entree for a family of four — slightly helps offset a profit drop of close to 90 percent.
"We want to stick it out. That's our intent," she said. "The more support we have from the community in ordering food or the boxes will certainly help."
Still, she said the grocery boxes only bring a "super mild profit" to the business.
"It's more about trying to help the community and our customers who have been so good to us," she said.
Kapin said the grocery arm of her business has been profitable so far.
This is not just a Santa Fe-based idea. Supermarket News reported a growing number of restaurants, both chains and independents, are doing the same thing around the country. While the article suggested some restaurants are selling stockpiles of supplies they already have on hand, Cary said that's not the case with Santa Fe Dining or Rio Chama. They get the grocery products fresh from their distributors.
In the case of Tesuque Village Market, which also is open for curbside takeout business, the grocery market arm is helping to draw longtime customers, said owner Michael Stein.
"Our customers already feel comfortable coming here," he said. "They're happy we are still open, coming to a place they know, a place where they can still get smaller staples like milk and eggs without having to go to a bigger grocery store."
He said the market gives off the vibe of a "small country store" the locals are accustomed to visiting, and that helps.
"I think Tesuque would change quite a bit if we closed," he said.
He said restaurants are learning to operate differently and branch out with new ideas as the pandemic continues. He said he is working with others to get a GoFund Me campaign going to raise money for food for first responders and hospital staff members who are on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19.
"We have to make sure they get fed, too," he said.
