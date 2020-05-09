Around Santa Fe, Poppy Wilder said it's frustrating to see chain restaurants with drive-thrus doing just fine while family-owned establishments struggle.
The 23-year-old, who has worked at a half-dozen cafes and bakeries in town, has experience with delivery apps that take steep fees and don't offer tips for restaurant staff.
"When you're working for three dollars an hour and a delivery app isn't offering any tip for their order that takes 30 minutes to put together, it really doesn't feel worth it," said Wilder, who has seen her hours cut as a lead server at Sweetwater Harvest Kitchen on Pacheco Street.
"I'm worried a lot of people are going to rely on these apps, and that's going to destroy smaller restaurants."
While public health orders have forced restaurants into takeout and delivery service, apps like Uber Eats and Grubhub take around 30 percent of each sale as commission. Last month, city councils in Seattle and San Francisco passed emergency orders that included capping delivery app fees at 15 percent.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has said restaurants could reopen in mid-May to serve sit-down customers as long as the state hits certain targets for testing and transmission rates of the novel coronavirus.
Even if restaurants start to reopen dining rooms at half capacity, Wilder said she is worried socially distanced dining won't have much appeal nor provide wages comparable to pre-pandemic levels.
"Say we do open on the 15th at 50 percent [capacity], the whole point of going out to eat and dining is service," Wilder said. "And I personally don't feel like I can provide that service that is worthy of that big tip if I'm wearing a face mask and not really speaking and working as quick as possible."
Wilder, who has been baking and taking art classes online while quarantining with her dog, Scout, is among some 400 local residents so far to be approved for aid from the Empty Pantry Fund.
The joint effort between The New Mexican, former Gov. Bill Richardson and a handful of local nonprofits is offering $200 gift cards to a variety of local grocery stores to those who have lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Over 160,000 New Mexicans have applied for unemployment benefits since March 13, according to statistics from the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions and the U.S. Department of Labor. The data also shows the accommodations and food service industry has seen the most claims while 20 percent more women than men have applied for unemployment benefits.
Other key partners in the effort include the Santa Fe Community Foundation, The Life Link, Presbyterian Medical Services, Enterprise Bank, the Salvation Army and the Rotary Club of Santa Fe. All members of the community who can afford to do so are encouraged to donate, and no gift is too small.
