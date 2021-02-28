A man in his 60s from Santa Fe County and a woman in her 80s from Los Alamos County were among 16 new deaths related to COVID-19 reported by the state Department of Health on Sunday.
The state also reported 245 new cases of the coronavirus, including seven in Santa Fe County.
Over half of the new cases were from Bernalillo County, which reported 91 cases and three new deaths, and Doña Ana County, which reported 40 cases and two new deaths.
Across the state, 192 people were hospitalized for COVID-19, while at least one case in a staff member or resident has been detected in the past 28 days at 54 different nursing homes and long-term care facilities, including two in Santa Fe — Brookdale and the Legacy.
