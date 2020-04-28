House Republicans are calling on Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to ease public health restrictions in counties that are less affected by the novel coronavirus, a notion the Governor’s Office rejected as premature.
As businesses in Georgia and other states begin to open again despite ongoing risks of contracting and spreading the virus, Republican leaders in New Mexico are for the first time urging the governor to open up areas of the state that have seen few or no cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
Four lightly populated counties have had no cases: Sierra, Hidalgo, De Baca and Mora, according to data from the state Department of Health.
House Minority Leader Jim Townsend, R-Artesia, said the governor should look at counties with few cases and follow the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He mentioned the four counties with zero cases and “a dozen with low occurrences” along with “southeast New Mexico as a whole” as areas that should be reopened.
He urged the Governor’s Office to “let the data” guide them during a news conference Tuesday.
Townsend and the 23 other House Republicans signed a letter sent to Lujan Grisham on Tuesday, urging the governor to “work with local community leaders to keep the situation from devolving into social chaos.”
But the Governor’s Office said the data does not support opening any areas of the state right now. COVID-19 cases are ravaging San Juan, McKinley, Sandoval and Bernalillo counties. And although other areas such as Otero County or Quay County only have several cases, those numbers could still quickly rise, a Lujan Grisham spokeswoman said.
“Areas with few reported COVID cases are not immune,” spokeswoman Nora Meyers Sackett said. “The virus does not recognize county lines. The fight against COVID-19 is the same in every part of the state, whether there are three positive cases in a certain community or 300. Three cases becomes 300 very quickly.“
Sackett added state government and health officials already are making plans for when, where and in what capacity public health restrictions could begin to be lifted. The Governor’s Office remains “in constant communication with local partners as we all navigate this public health emergency together,“ she said.
Republicans argue that if the governor waits, it may be too late for many businesses and smaller communities hurting from decreased demand and a public health order that shut down nonessential businesses, including most retail, to slow the spread of the virus.
“If we delay much longer, this is going to have drastic effects on New Mexico and particularly … in rural New Mexico, acutely,” said state Rep. Greg Nibert, R-Roswell. “I believe we’re on the precipice of a real economic collapse in the state if this goes on much longer. Our citizens are not prepared for a depression.”
House Minority Whip Rod Montoya, R-Farmington, said the restrictions are spurring some county commissioners to declare “an economic disaster” in their communities and said he hopes “to avoid anywhere in New Mexico having a Kent State situation,” referring to the 1970 Ohio National Guard shootings of unarmed college Vietnam War protesters.
“I’m worried of a situation as has been reported where a state police officer goes to someone’s business and tells them, ‘You’ve got to close down’ or threaten arrest, as has been done, or threaten these $5,000 fines and all these folks really want to do is protect their property and their civil liberties,” Montoya said. “The folks that were protesting at Kent State, and the police officers that went there that day, I don’t believe had any thought that what would take place would take place. But that’s what happens when emotions run high.”
The Republican Party of New Mexico in a statement Tuesday supported the House Republican Caucus and doubled down on the claim that the governor is “trampling on people’s civil rights through intimidation during this pandemic” by issuing fines for businesses violating the public health order that temporarily shuts down businesses not deemed essential.
“Every New Mexican is essential when it comes to making our state run,” party Chairman Steve Pearce said in a written statement. “We are now in a steady free fall because the governor won’t look at the fiscal and economic health that’s gone to ruins. Outside states are gobbling up our local dollars while mom and pop business remain shuttered and Main Streets become ghost towns.
“The governor must look at what areas can slowly open, areas where there are few and no cases of COVID-19 to start with,” Pearce continued.
It is a wonderful thing to see. The people of New Mexico will go back to work in spite of power hungry politicians in Santa Fe. Fill up your car and go for a drive, it's your patriotic duty to save our wonderful energy sector.
These NM GOP are no better than the ones in the US Congress. Trying to compare these self centered business owners to those protesting the Vietnam War at Kent State is totally disgusting and shows how low the GOP will go. They also constantly have the not so veiled threat of violence--right from the Liar/Denier in Chief
Tyrants do not listen to anyone but their huge egos and thirst for power. But if the GOP were actually serious, they would do as they did in Illinois and file suit and get a restraining order injunction against her actions that are destroying our economy. Too little too late GOP. #ResistMalevolentMichelle
You have to remember that Republicans have shown their colors. In the last 3 1/2 years, it has become glaringly apparent the Republicans are interested in one thing and one thing only...PROFIT. They place making money above human compassion and individuality. Republican metrics of success is how much money they can make, regardless of the effect on families and individuals. Everything they do is guided by this principle. Make money!
Seems like this article should say something about the expected duration of the current lockdown. It could for instance mention the Governor's April 6 executive order that read in part, "Per the order, all guidance and advisories issued by the governor and secretary of health are in effect through at least April 30." Apparently, the Republicans think it is going to last beyond this date. I seem to recall reading that the Governor was likely to extend the lockdown myself a few days ago. It is surprising that two days before the possible end date for the executive order, the governor has not clarified when the lockdown might end. That seems like another perhaps more important story. Of course, the Kent State comment is reckless and not helpful at all. If you want to make a case for easing the lock-down, talk about the economics, or the people who are dying at home because they are afraid to go to the hospital.
The shut down has been extended to 15 May by the governor already.
Some news reports suggested the governor extended the lockdown to May 15, but these seem to be based on her Facebook post on April 23 in which she wrote, "New Mexico will be extending its public health emergency orders through at least May 15th." Visiting the Governor's Web site, it is not at all clear that an official executive order extending the lockdown to May 15 has actually been issued. If you find any such evidence, please let me know.
The potential of a officer citizen issue is very real the state police have already threatened businesses with extreme illegal fines, people are getting desperate and need to go back to work, the potential for suicide is higher than the losses to the virus. While the Governor sits in her ivory tower removed from the working person, she has no idea of the hardship.
Not illegal fines at all. The 10th Amendment gives the Governor the authority of the US Constitution to close businesses if she believes that is required. Health and Welfare initiatives remain in the hands of the governors of each of the states.
I wish Nora Meyers Sackett would shut up and go away and force the Governor do her own talking, so there is some accountability. I'm frankly tired of this talking through other people cr*p.
Seriously? A vain GOP attempt at instilling fear and anxiety to the citizens of this state. Trying to compare a potential engagement with NMSP to the Kent State incident? Now that is really and disgusting.
