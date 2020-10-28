New Mexico students potentially lost more than a year’s worth of learning when schools were forced to close in the spring in response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report presented Wednesday to the state’s Legislative Finance Committee.
The report implored legislators and education leaders to formulate a plan to help them make up the learning gap.
“Evidence from nationally available data during the pandemic indicates that remote learning is likely to compound socioeconomic gaps,” said Ryan Tolman, a program evaluator for the committee.
The results through the first quarter of the school year paint a disturbing picture.
In Santa Fe, half of the city’s middle and high school students had at least one failing grade, with rates at more than 60 percent for freshmen and sophomores and close to 40 percent among middle school students, according to separate data from Santa Fe Public Schools.
Española Public Schools reported that 40 percent of its high school students and 50 percent of its junior high students have at least one F, according to the committee’s report. In Pecos, the rate was 36 percent and 47 percent, respectively.
Also concerning is that 36 percent of high school athletes are failing at least one class. Overall, the failure rate of students was at 42 percent, based on data from 29 of New Mexico’s school districts.
Students across the state lost anywhere from four months to perhaps more than a year of learning when schools shut down in March, according to state-by-state projections from a Stanford University study on the subject.
The main culprit for the learning loss was the switch to a remote-learning model, which is considered less effective than in-person instruction, the report stated.
Tolman told legislators the achievement gap likely will widen for at-risk and average students, especially because remote learning has the biggest impact on families who lack internet access and struggle to find adequate learning spaces for their children.
Veronica García, superintendent of Santa Fe Public Schools, said that was a big reason she pushed for the district to return to a modified hybrid model for elementary school students, particularly students with special needs and those who lack internet access.
“I think that children’s optimal learning situation is in face-to-face instruction in school,” García said. “Now, how can we be prepared to bring children back to school safely? I think that’s why I wanted to have this beta test of bringing kids back and assess how things are going and to do our best to provide services to those in need.”
The report stated teachers are not able to contact 1 in 5 New Mexico students and 33 percent of students are not participating in remote instruction.
Ryan Stewart, secretary of the state Public Education Department, said the lack of engagement is disturbing, and his agency is working with the Children, Youth and Families Department as well as the Indian Affairs Department to try to track down absent students.
“We’re reaching out and doing everything we can to remove barriers for those families to make sure they are able to come back to school and participate,” Stewart said.
Assessment tools school districts and the state use to gauge student learning also have been affected by the pandemic. The Public Education Department did not hold its end-of-year statewide assessments last year and made beginning-of-year assessments optional for school districts this fall. While the majority of districts are using assessment programs, the report said the data it accumulated revealed a significant decline in student participation.
Roswell Independent Schools showed that only 72 percent of students completed assessment programs, compared to 98 percent last year. Tolman said whatever the data might reveal about students’ subject progress is likely skewed, especially because much of it was done at home.
“As one superintendent put it, ‘We are finding that our engaged parents are doing well in school, but we’re not really sure how our students are doing,’ ” Tolman said.
As bleak as the picture might appear, the report suggested that using tools the state already has available for school districts — Extended Learning Time and K-5 Plus programs that add anywhere between 10 to 25 days of instructional time for students — could help mitigate the learning loss. However, only 13 school districts took part in Extended Learning Time, and 46 districts received funding for K-5 Plus.
Tolman suggested the Legislature consider using those programs to extend the 2021-22 school calendar at a cost of $138 million. The report also recommended schools consider strategies such as early warning systems to identify at-risk students earlier, high-dosage tutoring and acceleration academies to help bridge the learning gap.
However, some legislators wanted assurances that increased spending would be met with effective results. State Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton, an Albuquerque Democrat who works as a teacher, expressed concerns that any extension of the school year might end up being done remotely, which would defeat the purpose of the plan.
Stewart said the state would want any extended time spent in the classroom, where it would be most useful.
State Rep. G. Andrés Romero, an Albuquerque Democrat who also works as a teacher, said extending the school year needs to have an enrichment component that allows students to use what they’re being taught in a practical manner as opposed to simply sitting in the classroom.
“It would be welcome from a lot of school districts from around the state, from what I understand,” Romero said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
