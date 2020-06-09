A new legislative analysis says many kids in New Mexico may have lost an entire year's worth of learning during the pandemic and argues the state's public schools must find a way to safely reopen in the fall.
The Legislative Finance Committee plans to release a full report Wednesday detailing the impact of school closures and the shift to online learning after the novel coronavirus hit the state in mid-March. The report, which will be discussed during a committee hearing at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, is based on a survey of public school teachers statewide.
Committee Deputy Director Charles Sallee declined to release a copy of the report Tuesday because it was still being finalized, he said.
State Sen. Mimi Stewart, D-Albuquerque, a retired educator who serves on the Senate Education Committee, said she and other lawmakers have not had a chance to read the report.
But some preliminary findings from the survey were published in the Legislative Finance Committee's June newsletter.
Teachers could not connect to 1 in 5 students after switching to virtual classes, the survey found, and only half of those who could be reached were engaged and alert after schools closed, the early report said.
It also said the state Public Education Department instructed teachers to rehash "previously learned material," while other states were emphasizing new subject matter.
Meanwhile, K-5 Plus, a 25-day voluntary summer program for elementary students that could help make up for lost education time, was suspended this summer.
The education losses were more severe for children in prekindergarten, kindergarten and first grade, whose online time was limited to 30 minutes or 45 minutes a day.
The Public Education Department did not immediately respond to inquiries on the report.
“School closures will likely exacerbate summer learning loss" and worsen the impacts of the “achievement gap," the Legislative Finance Committee said in its newsletter.
In other words, students from low-income families and immigrant students who are still learning English likely will fall even further behind than their wealthier peers.
The report says the state must reopen schools in the fall, even though there is widespread concern of a second surge in coronavirus cases.
A previous "report card" on the impact of school closures and virtual learning predicted instructional time would drop precipitously.
Standardized proficiency tests, often used to evaluate how well schools are serving children, were suspended during the pandemic.
Without such test scores, "the state can only speculate" on whether it’s making any progress on meeting the requirements of a 2018 court ruling that determined New Mexico was failing to serve some of its most vulnerable schoolchildren, the performance report card said.
Adding to the problem is a lack of internet access within Native American communities and other rural areas. The lost learning time could be worse in places where students may not have been able to access the internet when schools closed and other public places with internet access were temporarily shut down during the height of the pandemic.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.